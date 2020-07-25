Unboxed: Here’s What The Insane, $400 ‘Destroy All Humans! Crypto-137 Edition’ Offers

The ‘Destroy All Humans! Crypto-137 Edition’ is the biggest, maddest collectible set going in 2020.

Matt Gardner

Every gamer I know has been suckered in by a special edition. Whether it’s to get a plastic Pip-Boy, a replica weapon, a helmet, or just a steelbook–or, like me, all of them–these extravagances are the cornerstone of countless gaming rooms and homes around the world.

Yet there’s a good chance, even if you’re a collector, that you’ve not spent more than a couple of hundred dollars on one. The monstrous Destroy All Humans! Crypto-137 Edition asks for double that.

The Crypto-137 Edition, taking its name from the anti-hero alien who seeks to wipe out humanity in THQ Nordic’s reboot of the 2005 classic, might be the biggest collector’s issue I’ve ever seen. At nearly four feet long (45.5”/115cm) and over a foot deep and wide (15.5”/39cm), it even eclipses the size of Rock Band’s “Band in a Box” editions.

For a whopping RRP of $399.99, here’s what you can expect.

What’s in the ‘Destroy All Humans!’ Crypto-137 Edition?

Courtesy of “benevolent Furon overlords”, you get:

A copy of ‘Destroy All Humans!’ on Xbox One, PS4 or PC;

A massive 23″/60cm Crypto-137 figurine with a “secret planetary compartment”;

An official Crypto backpack, which itself measures around 20”/50cm;

A Crypto eye-popping anti-stress toy;

A metal Crypto keyring;

Six card lithograph prints; and

Code for all in-game skins, available from the game’s July 28 launch.

The Crypto-137 figurine

The centerpiece of this collection is the Crypto-137 “figurine”–a word that doesn’t quite reflect the sheer size of this beast. When you open it, the intoxicating smell of plastic conjures flashbacks of Happy Meal and cereal-box toys of the 90s; hardly surprising, given just how much of it is used to create this 23” statue.

The 23″ Crypto statue is the centerpiece of this special edition.

Matt Gardner

It’s lighter than you might expect; it’s hollow plastic, but given Crypto’s girthy top half, a solid version wouldn’t last five minutes before collapsing like a flan in a cupboard. It’s also not hand-painted–small, but largely unnoticeable, flecks of paint on more detailed areas like the gun make for a slightly imperfect finish, but it’s no worse than its peers, save for NECA or Play Arts Kai.

Still, as far as centerpieces go, I’ve not seen anything quite as eye-catching. As an added bonus, the flat base of the openable globe can hold your drink as you play games. As evidenced during this unboxing, it’s also a great item to scare the hell out of your dog.

Your beer, sir?

Matt Gardner

The Crypto backpack

Describing the Crypto backpack as, well, a backpack is a little tenuous. It’s markedly different from what the promotional materials promise, but don’t worry–this isn’t a Fallout 76 canvas bag situation. Its color scheme and detailing shifts away from a purple, naked look and is instead designed around his bodysuit (and is better for it); meanwhile, it comes with a pair of branded straps to hold it in place (something visually absent in the promos).

The Crypto backpack isn’t practical, but it’s well made.

Matt Gardner

I initially expected the head to be the main compartment, as some sort of hard-shelled container. On reflection, this obviously wouldn’t work; any weight in it would cause Crypto to look drunk or dead. Instead, you get a small compartment no bigger than 4” x 5” (10cm x 15cm): enough to hold a deck of cards, or your recently emptied wallet. It feels comfortable and looks great, not that you’d ever wear this as a practical backpack. You wouldn’t necessarily wear this, period–but it’s great quality, and like nothing like you’ll’ve seen before.

The rest

The three cornerstones of the boxset–the statue, backpack and game itself–are complemented by less invasive alien merch. The keyring is nicely detailed and surprisingly weighty for a thin metal design; the eye-popping stress toy is cute enough, but nothing to write home about.

Matt Gardner

Finally, the “lithographs” are another example of game companies (I’m looking at you, Bethesda) marketing good-quality card prints as something much grander. Sure, they’re nice, but given their designs and dimensions, only the most committed fans would display them, presumably in a custom frame.

Ultimately, $400 is a hell of a lot of money for any special edition, especially given that it’s only a few months until the next generation of consoles lands. It’s disappointing that the steelbook lovers among us don’t get a rarer case for their hard-earned cash, too.

Everything you get in the ‘Destroy All Humans! Crypto-137 Edition’.

Matt Gardner

Still, for die-hard fans of Destroy All Humans!, it’s certainly the ultimate edition you could ask for: a weird and wacky ensemble with good craftsmanship that will dominate your gaming space for years to come. Let’s just hope the game itself makes it all the more worth it–expect a review next week.

Source