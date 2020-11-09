Uncertainty Hits A High Again

NFIB’s Index of Economic Uncertainty revisited record high levels in October, reaching 98, the second highest reading in the survey’s history. The 47 year high for the Index of 100 was reached in November 2016, the month the last national election outcome was announced. Election results matter to small business owners. The issues that are important to them, and how elected officials address them determine small business owners’ ability to operate and grow their business.

Uncertainty exists when owners cannot give a directional answer to questions about the economy or near-term business plans. “About the economy in general, do you think that six months from now general business conditions will be better than they are now, about the same, or worse? Responses of “better”, or “same”, or “worse” provide a definite view of the direction. The remaining option, “don’t know” reflects uncertainty, the inability to even predict the direction of the economy. The Uncertainty Index is created by summing the percent of owners responding “don’t know” or “uncertain” over six questions in the Small Business Economic Trends (SBET) survey questionnaire.

NFIB Uncertainty Index NFIB Research Center

Owners’ assessment of the two presidential candidates produces significantly different policy platforms and if one’s view is “50/50” on the election outcome, that could produce a lot of uncertainty. The uncertainty attached to each candidate could vary significantly, the “devil you know” and the “new devil”. The Covid-19 pandemic is another source of uncertainty. The infection rate continues to increase and if consumers are afraid to shop and travel, the economy (sales) will continue to suffer. If that happens, those unemployed from anti-Covid policies and shifts in consumer spending will not easily find a job, leaving the unemployment rate historically high. Congress keeps talking about “stimulus” but failed to pass anything, and it is not clear how easily or quickly Congress might pass something after the elections. Plenty to be “uncertain” about.

NFIB asks a series of forward-looking questions, all of which have a “don’t know” or “uncertain” option for the owner to choose. NFIB has produced the SBET survey regularly since 1973. These are listed below:

1. Do you think the next three months will be a good time for small business to expand substantially?

1. Yes

MORE FOR YOU

2. No

3. Uncertain

2. About the economy in general, do you think that six months from now general business conditions will be better than they are now, about the same, or worse?

1. Much better

2. Better

3. About the same

4. Worse

5. Much worse

6. Don’t know

3. Overall, what do you expect to happen to the real volume (number of units) of goods and/or services that you will sell during the next three months?

1. Go up a lot

2. Go up a little

3. Stay the same

4. Go down a little

5. Go down a lot

6. Don’t know

4. In the next three months, do you plan to increase or decrease the total number of people working for you?

1. Increase

2. Keep the same

3. Decrease

4. No answer

5. Do you expect to find it easier or harder to obtain your required financing during the next three months?

1. Easier

2. Same

3. Harder

4. Don’t know

6. Looking ahead to the next three to six months, do you expect to make any capital expenditures for plant and/or physical equipment?

1. Yes

2. No

3. Don’t know

A simple “uncertainty” index can be constructed by summing the “don’t know” and “uncertain” responses over these six questions. In the case of Question 4, a “don’t know” category was never included in the question, so the percent of owners not answering the question was used as a proxy for those who could not provide a certain answer. This in fact has little impact on the index as owners apparently are quite certain about their workforce plans as no more than 4 percent fail to answer the question.

Now that the election is done, owners will have the month of November to contemplate the likely impact of the new administration’s policies on issues important to them. Asked to identify the “Most Important Business Problem” facing them, owners put “Labor Quality” at the top of the list, followed by “Taxes”, “Regulations”, and “Weak Sales”. Inflation and Credit, winners in the 1980s, were at the bottom of the list. In a separate more detailed study, the cost of health care insurance ranked as the most severe problem facing small business owners out of 75 potential issues.

Single Most Important Business Problem NFIB Research Center

The Trump administration promised tax and regulatory burden reductions. These were top issues for owners. The decline in the percent of owners citing these as top business problems over the past few years suggests that those burdens were reduced (chart). NFIB’s November survey will provide an updated list of top problems for the new administration to consider. Certainly Covid-19 policy will be at the top of the list in some form or another.

Source