4 Unconventional Marketing Tools You’re Not Using Yet

In today’s digital age, it’s easy to overlook the power of traditional marketing tools. With the internet at our fingertips, many businesses have shifted their focus to online advertisements and social media campaigns. However, there’s still huge value in good old-fashioned printed materials. They can often serve as a unique and effective way to reach your audience. Let’s explore some unconventional marketing tools that you might not be using yet…

1. The power of custom-printed bookmarks

When you think of marketing tools, bookmarks probably aren’t the first thing that comes to mind. But these small, unassuming pieces of paper hold a lot of potential. Custom printed bookmarks are an innovative, low-cost way to promote your brand and keep it fresh in the minds of your customers.

Bookmarks are useful and practical items that people use in their daily lives. And every time someone uses a bookmark with your company’s logo or slogan on it, they’re reminded of your brand. This constant exposure can help to strengthen brand recognition and loyalty.

Bookmarks are seriously versatile. They can be used to promote a range of businesses, from bookstores and libraries to travel agencies and hotels. Here are some potential uses:

Brand Awareness

By printing your logo, business name, or slogan on bookmarks, you can increase brand visibility and recognition. Every time a customer uses the bookmark, they will be reminded of your brand.

Promotional Giveaways

Bookmarks make for excellent promotional giveaways at trade shows, exhibitions, conferences, or community events. They’re lightweight, easy to distribute, and useful – a combination that makes them a popular pick among recipients.

Customer Gifts

Show your appreciation to your loyal customers by gifting them custom-printed bookmarks. This small gesture can help strengthen your relationship with customers and encourage repeat business.

Product Promotion

Use bookmarks to promote a specific product or service. You can print product images, descriptions, or special offers on the bookmark to attract attention and interest.

Event Reminders

If your business hosts events, custom-printed bookmarks can serve as unique reminders. Print the event details on the bookmark and distribute them to your customers.

Educational Tools

For businesses in the education sector, bookmarks can double up as educational tools. For example, a bookstore may print reading tips or book recommendations on their bookmarks.

Direct Mail Campaigns

Include a custom-printed bookmark in your direct mail campaigns. It adds a tangible, useful item to your mailer that recipients are likely to keep and use.

In-Store Sales Tool

For brick-and-mortar stores, bookmarks can serve as a sales tool. Offer a bookmark with every purchase as a thank you to your customers.

Part of a Larger Gift Set

If your business sells gift sets or baskets, consider including a custom-printed bookmark as part of the set. It’s a small addition that adds a personalised touch.

Community Outreach

Bookmarks can be distributed in local community centres, libraries, schools, or cafes as part of your local marketing efforts, reaching potential customers in your area.

Each of these uses ensures that your business remains at the forefront of your customer’s minds, reinforcing brand recognition and fostering customer loyalty.

Sold on bookmarks for marketing? Learn how to design your own bookmarks here.

2. Stick your brand everywhere

Stickers are another unconventional marketing tool that you might not be utilising. They’re inexpensive to produce, easy to distribute, and incredibly versatile. Stickers can be handed out at events, included in direct mail campaigns, or given away as freebies with purchases.

Like bookmarks, stickers offer repeated exposure to your brand. Every time someone sees your sticker on a laptop, water bottle, or notebook, they’re reminded of your company. Plus, stickers have a fun, casual vibe that can help to make your brand feel more relatable and approachable. Here are some potential uses:

Product Packaging

Custom stickers can add a personal touch to your product packaging, making it more appealing and memorable. They can be used to seal packages, highlight key product features, or simply add a decorative element.

Brand Promotion

Stickers featuring your logo, business name, or slogan can help increase brand visibility. They can be distributed at events, included in customer orders, or even given away as freebies in your store.

Event Marketing

If your business hosts or attends events, custom stickers can be an effective promotional tool. They can be handed out to attendees or used to decorate event spaces.

Direct Mail Campaigns

Including a custom sticker in your direct mail campaigns can make your message stand out and increase the likelihood of it being noticed and remembered.

Customer Engagement

Stickers can be used as part of a customer engagement strategy. For example, you could create a series of collectable stickers that encourage repeat purchases.

Gifts or Rewards

Custom stickers can be used as small gifts or rewards for loyal customers, contest winners, or high-performing employees.

Vehicle Advertising

Larger custom stickers can be used on company vehicles for advertising. This turns your vehicles into mobile billboards, promoting your business wherever they go.

Window Decals

Custom stickers can be used as window decals in your storefront, attracting attention and promoting special offers, new products, or events.

Guerrilla Marketing

With permission, stickers can be used in public spaces for guerrilla marketing campaigns. This can create local buzz and draw attention to your brand.

Social Causes

Stickers can be used to show your business’s support for a social cause or charity, helping to boost your brand’s image and resonate with like-minded customers.

Remember, the effectiveness of custom-printed stickers largely depends on their design. A well-designed sticker can catch people’s attention, convey your message effectively, and leave a lasting impression.

3. A winning hand for your Brand with custom-printed playing cards

Adding to our list of unconventional marketing tools, let’s not forget about custom-printed playing cards. A staple in many households, playing cards offers a unique opportunity for businesses to engage with their audience in a fun and interactive way.

Playing cards can be fully customised to reflect your brand’s identity. You can design the deck around a theme that aligns with your business, include your logo on each card, or even replace the traditional suits with symbols that are relevant to your industry. For example, a coffee shop might replace hearts, diamonds, spades, and clubs with coffee cups, beans, roasters, and espresso machines.

One of the key advantages of using custom-printed playing cards as a marketing tool is their longevity. Unlike a flyer or brochure that might get discarded after a single read, a deck of playing cards can be used again and again, providing ongoing exposure for your brand. Every time someone uses the deck, they’ll be reminded of your business, helping to keep you top of their mind.

Moreover, playing cards are versatile. They can be given out as gifts to loyal customers, used as prizes in promotional contests, or sold as merchandise in your store or online shop. They’re also great conversation starters – imagine the impact when someone pulls out a deck of cards featuring your brand at a social gathering!

Here are some ways businesses can use them in their marketing efforts:

Promotional Giveaways

Custom playing cards can be given away at trade shows, conferences, or other events. They’re a fun, unique item that people are likely to keep and use, increasing your brand visibility each time they do.

Customer Gifts

Show appreciation to your loyal customers by gifting them a deck of custom-printed playing cards. It’s a thoughtful gesture that can help foster customer loyalty and encourage repeat business.

Brand Awareness

Playing cards offer ample space for branding. You can print your logo, business name, or other branding elements on the cards to increase brand visibility and recognition.

Product Promotion

Use the cards to showcase your products or services. Each card in the deck could feature a different product, making it a fun and interactive way for customers to learn more about what you offer.

Direct Mail Campaigns

Include a deck of custom-printed playing cards in your direct mail campaigns. This adds a tangible, exciting item to your mailer that recipients are likely to keep and use.

Event Souvenirs

If your business hosts special events, custom playing cards can serve as unique souvenirs that remind attendees of the event long after it’s over.

Employee Rewards

Recognise and reward your employees’ hard work with a deck of custom playing cards. This can boost morale and show your appreciation for their efforts.

Educational Tools

For businesses in the education sector, playing cards can double up as educational tools. For example, language schools might print vocabulary words or phrases on the cards.

Part of a Larger Gift Set

If your business sells gift sets, consider including a deck of custom-printed playing cards. It’s a small addition that adds a fun, interactive element to the set.

Community Outreach

Distribute custom playing cards in local community centres, schools, or cafes as part of your local marketing efforts, reaching potential customers in your area.

Each use ensures that your business remains at the forefront of your customer’s minds, reinforcing brand recognition and fostering customer loyalty.

4. Die Cut Business Cards

Another unconventional yet incredibly effective marketing tool you might not be utilising is custom-printed die-cut business cards. Unlike standard rectangular business cards, die-cut cards can be cut into any shape you desire, making them a perfect way to showcase your creativity and set your brand apart.

When it comes to choosing the paper stock for your custom die-cut business cards, there are several options available. The best choice will depend on your specific needs and preferences, but generally, heavier card stocks tend to feel more luxurious and make a stronger impression. Most printers will offer a variety of paper types and finishes to choose from, allowing you to customise your cards to fit your brand perfectly.

Laminating your custom-shaped die-cut business card is another consideration. Lamination can add an extra layer of protection to your cards, making them more durable and resistant to wear and tear. It can also enhance the look of your cards, adding a glossy or matte finish that complements your design.

If you’re not sure how to design your die-cut business cards, don’t worry. Many printing companies offer design services to help you create the perfect cards for your business.

Here are a few unconventional uses for die-cut business cards in business marketing:

Unique Shapes

Die-cut business cards can be cut into any shape that represents your business or industry. For example, a wine bottle-shaped card for a winery or a car-shaped card for an automotive business can make a memorable impression.

Interactive Elements

Die-cutting can create interactive elements on your business card, such as a pop-up feature or a part that can be removed or transformed, adding a touch of creativity and fun that can engage recipients.

Mini Portfolio

For businesses in the creative field, die-cut business cards can serve as a mini portfolio. You can include images of your work on each card, making it a portable showcase of your talent.

Product Samples

Businesses that sell tangible products can use die-cut cards as product samples. For example, a cosmetics company could attach a small sample of their product to the card.

Gift Cards

Die-cut business cards can be used as gift cards, adding an element of surprise and delight for the recipient. They can be designed to increase impulse purchases.

Embedded Tools

Some businesses embed functional tools into their die-cut cards, like a bottle opener or a ruler, making the card not just a promotional item, but also a practical tool.

Remember, the goal of these unconventional uses is to create a business card that’s not only visually appealing, but also functional and memorable, encouraging recipients to keep and use the card, and ultimately remember your brand.

The Power of Print

Don’t underestimate the power of printed materials. While digital marketing is undoubtedly important, traditional marketing tools still have a lot to offer. Custom-printed bookmarks, stickers, business cards, playing cards, and stickers are all unconventional yet effective ways to promote your brand. They offer repeated exposure, versatility, and a personal touch that can help to strengthen customer relationships. So why not give them a try? You might be surprised by the results.

Pin this for later