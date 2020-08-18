Uncovering The Commutes Of Israel’s Sharks

It should not be surprising that sharks frequent the waters off Israel are home to sharks! A whale shark surprised swimmers just a few months ago. Earlier this year, it was discovered that as sea temperatures drop many sharks seek the warmth in northern Israeli by the Hadera’s Orot Rabin power plant. And it turns out this is not all! New research from the University of Haifa’s Leon H. Charney School of Marine Sciences has revealed Israel’s sharks travel about 30 miles (50 km) between the human-altered habitats that one finds against the shores of Hadera and Ashdod from season to season, in a single-day commute.

The most abundant shark in the western Atlantic, the sandbar shark (Carcharhinus plumbeus) is rarely … [+] seen at the surface, preferring the sandy bottoms of coastal areas between 60-200 feet deep. The sandbar shark’s most distinguishing characteristic is its taller than average first dorsal fin and it is known for seasonal migration like many other requiem sharks. Getty

Scientists at the Morris Kahn Marine Research Station tagged a total of 62 sandbar (Carcharhinus plumbeus) and dusky sharks (Carcharhinus obscurus) and taken fin-clip, muscle and blood samples to understand their biology. The team has also been monitoring the shark’s movements through satellite tagging and acoustic telemetry. The most abundant shark in the western Atlantic, the sandbar shark (Carcharhinus plumbeus) is rarely seen at the surface, preferring the sandy bottoms of coastal areas between 60-200 feet deep. The sandbar shark’s most distinguishing characteristic is its taller than average first dorsal fin and it is known for seasonal migration like many other requiem sharks, like dusky sharks (Carcharhinus obscurus). A “typical” looking shark, they are found in tropical and temperate oceans worldwide and have been observed to depths of 1,300 feet near the continental shelf!

According to Eyal Bigal, Manager of the station’s Apex Predator Laboratory, it is shocking see a high number of sharks in this area. Why? Well this region has lower primary productivity than any other ocean. But the researchers are beginning to suspect the Israeli Mediterranean coastline may be an oasis for these majestic predators. “This doesn’t happen anywhere else,” Bigal said in a press release. “There’s something about this water off Israel’s coast that attracts apex predators that are, in the case of sharks, already endangered in the Mediterranean Sea. Here, we see large numbers of sharks in human-altered habitats like power stations, gas platforms, and fish cages. They’re not anywhere in the open sea.”

Dusky sharks (Carcharhinus obscurus) are a “typical” looking shark. They are found in tropical and … [+] temperate oceans worldwide and have been observed to depths of 1,300 feet near the continental shelf! getty

Looking at the sharks’ seasonal movements, the researchers found that the sharks they tagged in Hadera, left the city the same day and swim to the other hotspot, in Ashdod! “A few of our sharks disappeared from Hadera and on the same day they showed up at the fish cages in Ashdod, just a few hours later,” Bigal revealed. “Then they stayed there for a few months and moved back to Hadera, so they hopped between hotspots. And the same sharks are coming back every year.” It was once believed the predators remained in Hadera from December to March, but instead they stay until June. “During this season, they don’t necessarily stay in Hadera,” Bigal explained. “They sometimes go in and out every single day. They’re going out in the middle of the night and then they come back in the morning, they stay there until the afternoon, and they leave again. They’re hanging around Hadera all winter, but they’re not staying there.”

Another piece of this puzzle is that researchers are seeing fewer sharks – like blue sharks, mako sharks, and thresher sharks – in the greater region this year. Bigal isn’t sure if this is somehow related to ongoing pandemic and the quieter waters of the Mediterranean. But he is worried that the sharks they are seeing are swimming too close to human-altered habitats like power stations. Believing these habitats are potentially detrimental to the sharks’ ecology, Bigal thinks they may be diverting their natural routes where they’re playing their role as apex predators. “Instead, they linger at these hotspots. It might function as what we call an ‘ecological trap.’ It’s good for them at the individual level; they’re comfortable and it’s nice for them temperature-wise,” said Bigal. “But at the population level, they might be diverted from functioning as apex predators and maintaining their role in the environment.”

Like many good mysteries, there is still much to uncover here… and these sharks are just the beginning of it.

