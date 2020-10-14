Understanding The Solo 401(k) Plan Contribution Rules

Adam Bergman is the President of IRA Financial Group & IRA Financial Trust Company – a leading provider of self-directed retirement plans

The Solo 401(k) plan offers small-business owners the ability to maximize their plan contributions more efficiently than almost any other retirement plan, including an individual retirement account (IRA), SEP IRA and SIMPLE IRA. And one of the best ways to maximize the benefits of your Solo 401(k) plan is to have a solid understanding of how the contribution rules work. These rules are the heart of the plan.

What Is A Solo 401(k) Plan?

A Solo 401(k) plan, which is also sometimes called an Individual 401(k), One Participant 401(k) or Self-Employed 401(k), is a retirement plan that covers just one individual. Anyone with self-employment income, including an owner-only business, can establish one.

One of the main reasons this type of account has grown in popularity is its high annual maximum contribution options. Gaining the ability to maximize your plan contributions is so important because of the concept of tax deferral, which holds that your money will grow faster when it is not subject to tax. Accordingly, the more money you can sock away, the greater the opportunity you will have to generate more retirement wealth. Further, a Solo 401(k) gives you more investment options than a regular workplace plan.

There are three types of contributions that can be made to a Solo 401(k) plan: employee deferrals, employer contributions and after-tax contributions.

Employee Deferrals

The Internal Revenue Code (IRC) sets the maximum amount you may contribute to the 401(k) plan. Elective deferrals are 100% optional and are made as the employee and are made by the business owner/employee. According to the IRS, to determine whether you have exceeded the IRC Section 402(g) limit, you must aggregate all elective deferrals contributed to all of your plans.

For 2020, participants can contribute up to $19,500 through employee elective deferrals. People 50 and over can contribute an additional $6,500. A participant can contribute up to 100% of their self-employment or W-2 compensation.

The 402(g)-employee deferral limit is per individual. In other words, no matter how many 401(k) plans you are participating in, you cannot exceed the limit in the aggregate for any year.

Employee deferrals are typically made in pretax funds but can be made in Roth if your plan documents allow for it. In general, employee deferrals must be made prior to December 31, although in the case of a Schedule C taxpayer, the contributions can technically be made prior to April 15 of the following year. Making a pre-tax deferral contribution will provide the plan participant with an income tax deduction, whereas a Roth contribution is not tax-deductible but can potentially generate tax-free income with qualified distributions.

Employer Profit-Sharing Contributions

As the employer, you can make an additional contribution known as the profit-sharing contribution. A quarter of the participant’s self-employment compensation (or 20% in the case of a sole proprietor or single member LLC) may be contributed to the Solo 401(k) plan. Employer contributions are made by the business and are 100% elective but must be made prior to the business filing its tax return. The profit-sharing contribution can only be made with pretax funds; however, they may be converted to Roth, so long as the plan documents permit.

Employer contributions are essentially a percentage of the plan participant’s W-2 amount, guaranteed payment or net Schedule C amount, depending on the type of the business.

The sum of employee deferrals and employer contributions cannot exceed the IRC 415 limit for 2020, which is $57,000 or $63,500 if age 50 or older.

After-Tax/Nondeductible Contributions

After-tax contributions are neither tax deductible nor Roth. They are essentially stuck in the middle. After-tax contributions do not generate tax deductions, and the earnings on the contributions do not generate tax-free earnings, such as a Roth. So why would anyone make after-tax contributions to a 401(k) plan? The answer is the “mega backdoor Roth” strategy.

After-tax contributions are not subject to the employee deferral 402(g) limits and are not considered employer contributions. In other words, if your plan allows, you can contribute after-tax dollars to a Solo 401(k) plan dollar for dollar, up to the annual Solo 401(k) limit of $57,000 (or $63,500 if ages 50-plus). Thanks to IRS Notice 2014-54, the plan participant can then roll the after-tax funds to an IRA without a plan triggering event and then immediately convert them to a Roth IRA. No taxes will be due on this rollover.

As a self-employed individual, it’s up to you to be proactive in saving for retirement. You need to decide the type of plan you want to utilize and the features you want.

Understanding how to best maximize your Solo 401(k) plan contributions can end up being one of the most financially rewarding lessons you will ever learn. To devise a strategy that best fits your financial and retirement goals, it’s recommended you work with a financial adviser.

The information provided here is not investment, tax or financial advice. You should consult with a licensed professional for advice concerning your specific situation.

