Home Business Undertaker Tribute Episode Of SmackDown Holds Steady In Final Ratings
Business

Undertaker Tribute Episode Of SmackDown Holds Steady In Final Ratings

written by Forbes June 30, 2020
Undertaker Tribute Episode Of SmackDown Holds Steady In Final Ratings
The Undertaker in ″the boneyard.″

The Undertaker in “the boneyard.”

WWE.com

This past Friday night’s episode of SmackDown may have been thrown for a loop by the reported string of COVID-19 test positives among the WWE roster, but there was a backup plan in place: Filling time with tributes to The Undertaker, who just announced his retirement. Throw in the free TV premiere of “The Dead Man’s” Boneyard Match with A.J. Styles from this year’s WrestleMania, and you had a show that was potentially a lot more appealing than the average episode of pandemic-era WWE wrestling.

With the final ratings in for Friday night, it looks like that backup plan was a hit. According to Show Buzz Daily, the final broadcast network ratings for Friday’s SmackDown didn’t budge from the overnight ratings that came out on Saturday. In the key adults aged 18-49 demographic valued most by advertisers, the show did the usual 0.5% rating across both hours that it’s done throughout the pandemic era. But as total viewers across all demographics go, the average total viewership of 2,174,000 was the show’s best number since the April 17th episode.

With WWE currently staying mum—both publicly and privately—about how many wrestlers tested positive for COVID-19 in their first round of testing, it remains to be seen if we’ll be seeing more archival footage-heavy shows for a lack of wrestlers who tested negative. Monday Night Raw, which runs 1/3rd longer than SmackDown, was able to follow up with a more or less “normal” episode by pandemic era standards, so this may be a relative blip as WWE rides out the consequences of not testing for the first three months of close-set pandemic shows.

David Bixenspan is a freelance writer from Brooklyn, N.Y. He writes the Babyface v. Heel subscription blog/newsletter and co-hosts the Between The Sheets podcast every Monday at BetweenTheSheetsPod.com/everywhere else that podcasts are available. You can follow him on Twitter at @davidbix and view his portfolio at Clippings.me/davidbix.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UFC 247 Stats Preview: Head-To-Head Look At Jon...

January 29, 2020

Kid Cudi And Kanye West Unveil ‘Kids See...

June 27, 2020

Three Simple Habits That Will Help You Stick...

December 15, 2019

Six Important Steps To Building Your Household Services...

March 17, 2020

Photos: Wuhan Residents Return To Streets As Lockdown...

April 2, 2020

As COVID-19 Spreads, Mary Barra Needs To Denounce...

March 29, 2020

Time To Make Amends? Filing Amended Tax Returns

March 3, 2020

Wyclef Jean Raises $25M To Finance Music Publishing...

January 24, 2020

Electric Vehicles And Building Electrification Can Supercharge California’s...

June 17, 2020

Get Fantastic Deals On Bethesda Games Through Cyber...

December 1, 2019

Leave a Comment