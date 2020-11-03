Video Marketing That Works For Lawyers

By Peter Boyd, a Florida attorney who founded PaperStreet. He has helped over 1,500 law firms with their websites, content and marketing.

getty

In the realm of digital marketing, it’s well established that video is the “king” of content. The importance of video is the one thing that SEO, designers and content marketers can agree on. What is up for debate is if your law firm has the time and budget to invest in production.

Explainer videos are short videos that rely on text, animation and narration to educate consumers. They are less expensive to produce than traditional videos and offer benefits to maximize your law firm’s ROI.

Here is why they work so well for law firm marketing.

Video Production On Your Schedule

There’s a perception that video marketing is too time-consuming to produce a measurable return on investment for the average lawyer or law firm. While this may be the case for traditional production, explainer videos offer a flexible production schedule that is much more accommodating for the average lawyer’s schedule.

An explainer video takes a complex topic and simplifies it through text, narration and visual aids. Because there is no live filming or production, the process is much more flexible. Each video is composed of individual elements that can be customized during almost any phase of production:

• Custom art assets for characters, objects and concepts.

• The animations that help tell the story.

• The text that highlights key elements of the narration.

The ability to collaborate and customize throughout production means higher quality results within a process that works well for busy lawyers.

Minimize Opportunity Cost

For most lawyers, “time is money” is not just an expression. It’s a reality. The flexibility of the explainer video production means it fits with your schedule. There are deposits, scheduled filming dates and additional services booked months in advance with traditional production. Blocking off a whole day of work months in advance may work for some lawyers, but the opportunity cost is too high for many.

Focus On Evergreen Topics

Explainer videos can be used to attract potential clients, engage current followers and build your client base. But where exactly can you use them? Get more mileage out of your explainer videos by choosing evergreen topics and following these best practices for writing a script that converts.

What’s an evergreen topic?

• A topic that is of value well past the original publication date.

• A topic that is relevant no matter the season or current events

A quality evergreen video can showcase what you can do for your target audience on multiple platforms, as well as the consequences if they choose not to contact you. Some examples of evergreen topics for explainer videos for law firms include:

• What to do after a car accident.

• The insurance claim dispute process.

• What constitutes workplace harassment.

Your past blog topics are an excellent resource for finding evergreen content. Picking a worthwhile topic is an essential step to creating a successful explainer video. Once you have a topic in hand, follow these best practices to transform it into a compelling video:

• Keep it short and sweet: Videos under two minutes long get the most engagement.

• Use subtitles and text: 85% of videos on social media are watched without sound.

• Keep it education-focused: Nearly 50% of internet users look for videos related to a product or service before visiting a store.

If you plan on investing in videos as part of your law firm marketing strategy, consider starting with explainer videos to maximize your budget and time. The format is cost-effective and can easily be used to market your firm through your website, social media and newsletters.

Source