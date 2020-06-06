Home Business Video: UFC 250 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream Amanda Nunes Vs. Felicia Spencer Fight Card
Business

written by Forbes June 6, 2020
Amanda Nunes faces Felicia Spencer tonight at UFC 250

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: UFC champion Amanda Nunes interacts with media during the UFC 245 press … [+] conference at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden on November 1, 2019 in New York, New York. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC is in Las Vegas tonight for the UFC 250 pay-per-view event. In the main event, UFC women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes puts her title on the line against former Invicta FC 145-pound champion Felicia Spencer.

The co-main event pits ex-UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt against Raphael Assuncao. Garbrandt, who is the No. 9 ranked fighter in the official UFC bantamweight rankings, has lost his past three fights. Assuncao, who is ranked at No. 5, has dropped his two most recent outings. 

Another important bantamweight matchup precedes the Garbrandt vs. Assuncao scrap. That bout pits No. 2 ranked Aljamain Sterling against No. 4 ranked Cory Sandhagen.

UFC 250 also features a bantamweight matchup between rising star Sean O’Malley and veteran competitor Eddie Wineland.

Following the main event, the UFC will hold the post-fight press conference for the fight card. The competitors from the title fight, as well as other main card fighters, are expected to spend some time with the media after the headline bout ends. The press conference is expected to begin at 1:15 a.m. ET.

UFC 250 takes place tonight UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view. ESPN and ESPN+ carry the prelims and ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass broadcast the early prelims. 

