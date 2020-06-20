Video: UFC On ESPN 11 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream For Curtis Blaydes Vs. Alexander Volkov

BEIJING, CHINA – SEPTEMBER 20: UFC fighter Curtis Blaydes looks during UFC Fight Night Beijing … [+] On-Sale press conference at W hotel on September 20, 2018 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Yifan Ding/Getty Images for UFC)

The UFC is in Las Vegas tonight for the UFC on ESPN 11 fight card, which is headlined by a heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov. The event takes place at UFC Apex.

Blaydes was 5-0 when he joined the UFC in 2016. He got a tough draw for his UFC debut. Not only did Blaydes have to travel from the United States to Croatia, but he had to face the heavy-handed Francis Ngannou. Blaydes lost that fight by doctor stoppage TKO when a swollen eye would not let him continue past the second round.

After his TKO loss, Blaydes went unbeaten in his next six fights. In 2018, he and Ngannou met again. Ngannou won that fight by knockout in 45 seconds. Blaydes bounced back from that defeat with three straight wins. He has knockout victories in his two most recent outings.

Volkov, who hails from Moscow, Russia, is a former heavyweight champion with Bellator and M1-Global. He gave up his M1 title to sign with the UFC in 2016. His record with the promotion is 5-1. Volkov’s only loss with the UFC is a late third-round knockout defeat at the hands of Derrick Lewis. Volkov’s most recent bout ended with him scoring a decision win over Greg Hardy.

Following the main event of tonight’s UFC on ESPN 11 fight card, the UFC will hold the post-fight press conference for the event. The fighters should hit the dais around 11:15 p.m. ET.

UFC on ESPN 11 takes place tonight at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. ESPN will broadcast the entire event. ESPN+ will also stream the fight card.

