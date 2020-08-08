Home Business Video: UFC On ESPN+ 32 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream Derrick Lewis Vs. Aleksei Oleinik Card
Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik meet in the main event of tonight's UFC on ESPN 32 fight card.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 07: (L-R) Opponents Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik of Russia face off … [+] during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The UFC is at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC on ESPN+ 32 fight card. The main event sees two top-10 ranked heavyweights face off.

Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik face off in the headliner of tonight’s UFC fight card. Lewis, who fought for the UFC heavyweight title in November 2018 — Daniel Cormier submitted him in that contest — is the No. 4 ranked fighter in the official UFC heavyweight rankings. Oleinik, who has been fighting professionally since 1996 and has racked up 73 career MMA bouts, is the No. 10 ranked UFC heavyweight.

In the co-main event of the fight card, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman faces off against Omari Akhmedov. Weidman has struggled over the last few years. He lost the title to Luke Rockhold in December 2015. That setback was the first defeat of his career. Weidman is now 14-5 and has gone 1-5 in his past six outings. All five losses have come by way of knockout. Weidman is no longer ranked in the middleweight division.

Akhmedov is the No. 11 ranked fighter in the official UFC middleweight rankings. He is unbeaten in his past six fights. All of those bouts have gone the distance.

Following the main event of tonight’s UFC on ESPN+ 32 fight card, the UFC will hold the post-fight press conference for the event. The presser begins at 12:15 a.m. ET.

UFC on ESPN+ 32 takes place tonight at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. ESPN+ streams the entire event. ESPN broadcasts the prelims.

