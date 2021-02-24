The benefits of videoing in the automotive industry

When the automotive industry faced a plummet in sales, a Chrysler salesman admitted to increasing his car sale profits by nearly 40 per cent, despite spending less money on marketing.

How?

His answer, digital video.

While it might seem daunting creating such professional looking videos, there are companies out there who strive to make it easier than ever for businesses to capture their products.

With companies like SnapCell offering easy-to-use tools to assist automotive businesses in creating first-class videos for their consumers, there really is no excuse for not incorporating videography into your marketing strategy.

So, what really makes videoing this season’s must-have marketing tool for the automotive industry?

Accessibility

You only need to mention the word ‘pandemic’ to remind businesses just how important it currently is to give consumers access to their vehicles without actually being there in person.

With the digital age evolving at a rapid pace, the use of videography is not only clever but essential.

Videos allow customers to view a vehicle, or a product, in a safe environment.

It’s a win for the business and a win for the buyer.

Vehicle awareness

If shoppers are looking for a new car, the chances are, they will be doing their research and increasingly, customers are relying on videos to help them decide what vehicle to buy.

With sight, motion and sound so easily accessible at just the click of a button, watching a video of a vehicle before purchasing it, makes total sense.

Beyond a test drive

Do test drives really give the customer full accessibility to what a car has to offer?

It’s clear that time is limited when it comes to test driving a vehicle, but videography offers the perfect solution.

When a customer visits a showroom for a test drive, they don’t always get to experience the best of a vehicle and what it has to offer.

Videos enable a business to reach optimum potential when it comes to advertising their product, capturing the features that they wish to enhance.

Your chance to show off

Automotive videography really does give a business the chance to show off their product.

Whether this be business to consumer, or business to business, videos can focus on those unique selling points which stand their product out from the rest.

From one-of-a-kind features, to state-of-the-art interior, videography allows a business to have total control of what they want the viewer to see.

Compare and contrast

With dealership space limited, videos offer buyers the chance to contrast multiple cars in their own time and easily compare each specification.

Having this convenience and flexibility is more likely to lead to a sale at the end.

It mustn’t be forgotten that videography also gives a business the opportunity to get noticed, allowing companies to include details that sets them apart from their competitors.

Time is on your side

Videos allow customers to view cars in their own time.

A sense of pressure, that some people feel at a dealership, is relieved, giving the consumer flexibility to make a decision at their own pace.

Having this pressure lifted is most likely to lead to a sale at the end.