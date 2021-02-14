Virtual And Digital Trends Companies Should Leverage

3D illustration Background for advertising and wallpaper in sci fi and technology innovation scene. … [+] 3D rendering in decorative concept. getty

The pandemic caused a rapid shift in business practices toward more virtual and digital consumer experiences. To better understand these insights, I turned to Jason Rose, Chief Marketing Officer, Pure Storage. Below are his thoughts on four virtual/digital trends that better companies are leveraging for advantage.

Virtual events cannot be confined to four walls.

“The pandemic encroached on businesses with no warning, so the immediate response was to bring everything online, as fast as possible. For events, this meant shifting physical elements to digital formats. Now that we better understand the long-term trajectory, marketers must take the time to evaluate virtual events as a completely new space and opportunity. The reality is, at physical conventions, we are more likely to walk the show floor and stumble upon sponsors, demos, etc. Now, we can assume that participants are multi-tasking, inevitably decreasing engagement. Virtual events have no walls and no main stage, which means there is room to create new standards of engagement and success. One of the keys to success is a higher degree of personalization with audience segmentation. By creating separate tracks by persona, you are able to offer a bespoke experience that will entice attendees.”

Personalization and customization of digital experiences will drive content engagement.

“Marketers must utilize data and insights to determine who will effectively deliver content to a virtual audience, whether the goal is to build opt-in engagement or earn loyalty. I’ve had the opportunity to spend time in the Data Privacy world and have realized that, while shrinking a database based on opt-ins and consent was a tough transition for marketing teams, it also leads to higher quality content and less “spam”. Ideally, as marketers, we build a database that enables customers to discover topics they are interested in learning about and thus vastly increase people’s satisfaction with marketing materials. From an event standpoint, giving audiences the freedom to customize their agenda, prioritize offerings and explore content in their own time versus live are just a few ways to increase long-term engagement.”

The consumer journey starts from the inside out.

“The people and partners driving key customer touch points are as crucial as the content being distributed. A key challenge marketing leader are facing today is removing friction in what we’d call a “traditional” customer journey, both for health and safety implications, and to address the fact that consumers now require on demand, digital services. Even more so, it’s not linear. Individuals are consuming ads, social content and search engines that are taking them directly to web pages, not a home page. They want to download and view information immediately, not by request. As a tech marketer, I’ve always challenged myself to lead with a combination of numeracy and creativity. The data tells us what’s working, but taking the customer journey myself, demoing the software we’re promoting – these are tangible insights that can’t be calculated.”

Consider virtual customer support a long-term investment.

“Companies will need to create accessible, long-term and interactive resources that effectively replace in-person brand visibility. For example, hosting virtual content booths that potential customers can explore and engage directly with your products in their own time. If your marketing efforts have focused on a targeted audience segment, now is the time to branch out. Looking at product naming and packaging, for example, how can we simplify traditional approaches to reach a place where non-tech architects can understand the benefit and thus, convert to a valued customer. For example, ensure that every activity that was once physical translates well virtually and represents the ethos of the company’s identity, from EBCs to product demos, to executive roundtables.”

