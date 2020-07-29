Vivobarefoot Launches ReVivo, Sustainably Reconditioning Returned Products

Vivobarefoot has launched ReVivo to recondition worn shoes.

Vivobarefoot wants to keep its shoes on feet longer to reduce the number of pairs filling landfills. That’s why the London-based brand launched ReVivo, a program to revive, recondition and resell worn and returned footwear from the brand. Partnering with UK-based Boot Repair Company, Vivobarefoot hopes to raise awareness of waste issues in footwear manufacturing and improve its own sustainability solutions.

“The shoe industry typically makes shoes out of complicated materials bonded together with petro-chemicals that will ultimately sit in landfill for a lot longer than the lives of the wearers,” says Galahad Clark, Vivobarefoot CEO. “At Vivobarefoot, we’re on a journey to make the most sustainable shoes in the world: regenerative for people and the planet.”

Vivobarefoot aims to expand its ReVivo program to include a wider group of shoes for reconditioning … [+] or repair.

Vivobarefoot launched in 2012 by creating a patented puncture-resistant thin sole to let feet move naturally, creating a barefoot feel that allows wearers run or explore the while retaining the natural movements of the foot. The brand uses recycled, locally sourced materials in independently monitored factories.

For the ReVivo launch, the brand will first work with shoes returned to them from customers sending them back after a 100-day trail. But expect the offering to expand in the future, allowing customers to trade in old, tired pairs of Vivobarefoot shoes that can be brought back to life, says Clark. A new full repair service is in the future too.

Typically, shoes returning to Vivobarefoot simply need minor work and a good cleaning. All returned products are put through a spray booth where they are steam-cleaned, sanitized inside and out to kill known viruses and bacteria and, if needed, undergo a full-service repair that can include replacing soles. The recondition shoes, which sell from $45 to $215 for adults, start with an inspection when they get returned to the brand. They are graded and then repaired.

Vivobarefoot’s ReVivo program aims to reuse worn shoes.

Clark says they expect to deliver about 15,000 to 20,000 shoes initially, but see the project growing as they expand to include trade-ins and repairs. “Looking to the future we want to recondition as many pairs of Vivobarefoot as possible to help stem the number of shoes going into the landfill,” he says.

To prepare for the ReVivo launch, Clarks says the past 12 to 24 months has included using less materials and fewer supplies during the design process to help make reconditioning simpler.

As the pandemic has started to lead people toward healthier lives outside, Clark says, they’ve seen a 40 percent growth year over year in sales, most pronounced in Europe. “There has been a sudden waking up to respecting nature and getting healthy, which are the two key pillars of the Vivobarefoot brand,” he says. “It’s why we exist as a business.”

Cleaning is a basic step of the ReVivo program.

The outdoor shoes have been the bestsellers for the brand recently and by coupling the effort of creating a product healthy for the wearer — Vivobarefoot believes the flat, wide and flexible design helps make wearers stronger and healthier — with one that is also better for the planet, Vivobarefoot can connect its core principles with additional customers. “ReVivo exists to ensure that we help start a movement to ensure products live and are used longer and help to tackle the wider problem of waste in the shoe industry,” Clark says. “We hope that old and new customers who share in this vision will be interested in trying our ReVivo shoes.”

