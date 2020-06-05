VR Swordfighter Blade And Sorcery’s Latest Update Tanks Framerates, But There Is An Easy Fix

Blade and Sorcery Update 8 – The Sorcery Update

Warpfrog

Blade and Sorcery’s latest major update, known as ‘The Sorcery Update’ finally launched yesterday. With it, a revamped magic system, two new spells, improved NPC models, armor, a new map and more were all introduced. Unfortunately, players are also reporting a large amount of bugs and significantly poorer performance too, sending the community into disarray.

The main problem facing the game since the update has been in the drastically reduced performance. Many players are reporting they’re seeing severe framerate drops and stuttering, even when the game’s graphical settings are reduced to an absolute minimum and running on high-end gaming PCs.

Fortunately, a fix for the problem has been found by YouTuber Downloadable Content, and it is surprisingly simple. Uninstall the game, head to your My Games folder, delete the ‘BladeAndSorcery’ folder, and then reinstall the game. The problem appears to be caused by character saves transferring to the new update, when they were intended to be wiped. Doing it manually has improved my performance (on an Oculus install) to near-previous levels, and it’s now more than playable for me.

It’s worth pointing out that Blade and Sorcery is an excellent game developed by an absolutely tiny team. Almost the whole game is developed by one person, KospY, with someone known only as ‘The Baron’ heading up community management, with both of them running under the studio name Warpfrog. With an update that was so heavily anticipated, so expansive, and with a reported 15,000 people in the game’s official Discord server at one point begging for the update to be released, it’s no surprise there are a few teething problems.

With the fix listed above, and a bit of patience as more official solutions come in, The Sorcery Update is still looking fantastic. The new map is beautiful, the new character models are so much better than the play-do nightmares they were before, and the magic system takes a surprising amount of practice and learning to become competent with.

Blade and Sorcery’s The Sorcery Update is out now on Oculus and SteamVR. The full game is aiming to release out of early access this December.

Source