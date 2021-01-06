Walgreens To Sell Distribution Business To AmerisourceBergen For $6.5 Billion

Breaking
The large drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen will acquire the majority of Walgreens Boots Alliance’s “Alliance healthcare” wholesale distribution business for $6.5 billion, the companies announced Wednesday.

Such a deal brings an end to speculation that Walgreens would spend billions of dollars buying the remaining stake in AmerisourceBergen that the drugstore giant doesn’t already own. Walgreens’ Alliance Healthcare is one of the largest wholesalers in Europe, supplying more than 115,000 pharmacies, doctors and health centers in 13 countries.

Instead, Walgreens said it will sign a longer term distribution agreement with AmerisourceBergen, keep its stake in the giant wholesaler and use proceeds of the sale of Alliance Healthcare, a largely European wholesale arm of Walgreens Boots Alliance to “expand its core retail pharmacy businesses, bringing even greater healthcare offerings to patients and customers and further accelerating its progress on its clear set of strategic priorities,” Walgreens said in its announcement.

“Part of the money will be used to repay debt and part of the money we will invest in developing our pharmacies,” Walgreens executive vice chairman and chief executive Stefano Pessina said in an interview. “The pharmacy of the future is not the pharmacy we have. We want to prepare for the pharmacy of the future.”

Pessina said Walgreens will use the money to invest in digital infrastructure and other efforts to build the drugstore chain’s healthcare services into the future to “make our pharmacies more efficient.” Walgreens, for example, is investing $1 billion in its primary care partner VillageMD to open 500 to 700 physician-staffed clinics inside its drugstores in more than 30 U.S. markets within the next four years.

Walgreens Boots Alliance will remain the largest shareholder of AmerisourceBergen with a stake of nearly 30 percent and expand its relationship. As one example, the two companies will extend their U.S. distribution agreement by three years until 2029, Walgreens and AmerisourceBergen said.

Source

