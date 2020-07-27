Walmart Amazing Decision Not To Open On Thanksgiving Day

People wearing facemasks sit outside a Walmart store in Washington, DC on July 15, 2020. – Walmart … [+] will require shoppers to wear face masks starting next week, the US retail giant announced on July 15, joining an increasing number of businesses in mandating the protection amid the latest spike in coronavirus cases. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Walmar WMT t has decided to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day, and I am congratulating them on this decision. For several years, I published appeals for stores to consider their associates because opening stores on the family holiday is an imposition that destroys the family spirit. Nonetheless, Walmart was open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and associates had to arrive well ahead of that time and be ready to receive the throngs.

Now, John Fulmer, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., pipes up by saying that “it has been a trying year, and associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones.” Both Sam’s Club and Walmart stores will be closed. Of course, the e-commerce sites will be open.

The company has not announced what time they will open on Friday, November 27 – a.k.a. Black Friday. My guess is that they will open about 5 a.m., with plenty of sale offers in electronics, computers, and TVs as well as apparel and shoe specials. I would also suspect that the company will have social distancing rules and mask requirements; that could possibly discourage the usual mad rush for super specials.

I am so very happy that Walmart has made this important decision and joins Bloomingdale’s, Costco, Dillard’s, Home Depot HD , Lowe’s LOW , Nordstrom JWN , and T.J.Maxx and others – all who have not opened on Thanksgiving for the past few years. I just hope that other retailers decide to show similar concern for their associates and follow Walmart’s lead to make Thanksgiving a real holiday again. There is no need to order associates to leave the Thanksgiving dinner and have them rush to the store. All the more this year when so many have had to endure such difficult times.

Walmart also showed concern for their front-line workers by announcing a third round of cash bonuses for store, club, distribution center, and fulfillment center associates that will totaling $428 Million. So far, that means the company will have paid out $1.1 Billion for COVID-19 pandemic bonuses.

The coronavirus pandemic will certainly affect many retailers in planning how to handle increased crowds expected during the Christmas shopping season. Retailers must make sure that their shoppers and associates are healthy, and it might require that temperatures will be taken at the door. There should also be entrance and exit doors clearly marked in order to direct the traffic flow and be sure that customers can shop in comfort.

Stores will need extra personnel to manage the new shopping routines, whether to guide customers, assist with curbside pickup, and/or maybe even handle curbside delivery. In other words – stores have to be staffed for a strong customer surge on Black Friday. But, will the shopping surge happen? Will stores actually assure their customers that it is safe to shop? No one knows for sure at this point. Well, we have about four months to get ready and to make sure that enough trained staff is ready to assist customers. And, let’s hope that the pandemic will be under control so customers feel comfortable to shop again.

