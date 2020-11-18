Walmart Black Friday 2020: Here Are The Best Live Deals

Walmart’s Black Friday 2020 holiday sales have already begun. While some deals are being saved for Black Friday itself, there are already big savings available across a wide range of popular products. Below are my top picks of the best Walmart Black Friday deals you can buy right now.

11/17 Update: new deals and updated prices added.

Note: this article does not use affiliate links. Every deal recommendation is made based on its own merits.

Walmart Black Friday 2020 Best Smartphone Deals

This is the one category where waiting pays off. Walmart offers some of the biggest discounts on flagship iPhones and Samsung Galaxy smartphones of any retailer, but they only go live (and in small quantities) on Black Friday itself. But if you’re in the market for a good deal on any older phone, these big savings are available right now.

11/17 Straight Talk Apple iPhone SE (2020) w/ 64GB – Black – $199 (save $150) – shop deal now

11/17 Straight Talk Apple iPhone XR – 64GB Black – Prepaid Smartphone – $299 (save $100) – shop deal now

11/17 Total Wireless Apple iPhone SE 2nd Generation – 64GB Black – Prepaid Smartphone – $199 (save $150) – shop deal now – out of stock

Walmart Black Friday 2020 Best Headphones Deals

Walmart Black Friday AirPods deals are already live Walmart

Walmart Black Friday 2020 Best Laptop Deals

11/17 ASUS ROG Zephyrus G Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop – 15.6-inch IPS Type FHD – GeForceGTX 1660 Ti – AMD Ryzen 7 3750H – 8GB DDR4 – 512GB PCIeNVMe SSD – Windows 10 – GA502GU-PB73 – $899 (save $300.99) – shop deal now

11/17 Acer Chromebook 715 – 15.6-inch Full HD Touchscreen – Intel Core i3-8130U – 4GB DDR4 – 128GB eMMC – $329 (save $170) – shop deal now

11/17 Lenovo IdeaPad 330 Notebook – 15.6-inch HD Display – Intel Celeron N4000 Upto 2.6Ghz – 4GB RAM – 512GB SSD – UK Keyboard – DVDRW – HDMI – Card Reader – Wi-Fi – Bluetooth – Windows 10 Pro – $494.99 (save $210) – shop deal now

11/17 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch Laptop – AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Quad-Core Processor – 8GB Memory – 256GB Solid State Drive – Windows 10 – Abyss Blue – $399 (save $100) – shop deal now

11/17 Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14-inch Laptop – AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Octa-Core Processor – 8GB Memory – 256GB Solid State Drive – Windows 10 – Graphite Grey – $599 (save $200) – shop deal now

11/17 HP 15-CS3077NR Pavilion Laptop – 15.6-inch – Intel Core i7-1065G7 – Intel HD Iris Plus – 256GB SSD Storage – 8GB RAM – $729.99 (save $260) – shop deal now

11/17 Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen R5 GTX 1650Ti 8GB/256GB+1TB Gaming Laptop – $923.99 (save $212.52) – shop deal now

11/17 Acer Chromebook 715 – 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8130U – 15.6-inch Full-HD Touchscreen – 4GB DDR4 – 128GB eMMC – (Google Classroom Ready) – $349 (save $200) – shop deal now

Walmart Black Friday 2020 Best Tablet Deals

11/17 DOORBUSTER DEAL – SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A7 32GB 10.4-inch Wi-Fi Gray – SM-T500NZAAXAR – $169 (save $60.99) – Walmart – shop deal now

11/17 Gateway 10.1-inch Tablet – Quad Core – 32GB Storage – 2GB Memory – 0.3MP Front Camera – 2MP Rear Camera – USB-C – Sound ID – Android 10 Go Edition – Black – $79.99 (save $30) – shop deal now

11/17 Contixo 10 inch K101 16GB 2GB RAM Kids Tablet with Children Parental Control Wifi 20+ Learning Games & Apps Exclusive Looney Tunes Content for Toddlers W/ Kid-Proof Case – Blue – $99.95 (save $50.04) – shop deal now

Walmart Black Friday 2020 Best Smartwatches/Smart Devices Deals

Big Walmart Black Friday 2020 TV deals are live Walmart

Walmart Black Friday 2020 Best TV Deals

11/17 DOORBUSTER DEAL – SAMSUNG 85-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV QN85Q80T 2020 – $2997.99 (save $2,001.96) – shop deal now

11/17 SAMSUNG 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV QN65Q60TB – $897.99 (save $102) – shop deal now

11/17 BACK IN STOCK WITH PRICE CHANGE – LG 65-inch Class 4K UHD 2160P NanoCell Smart TV with HDR 65NANO90UNA 2020 Model – $1,196.99 (save $1,303) – shop deal now – Out of Stock

11/17 SAMSUNG 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV QN55Q60TB – $597.99 (save $102) – shop deal now

11/17 SAMSUNG 58-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV QN58Q60T 2020 – $697.99 (save $202) – shop deal now

11/17 LG 65-inch Class 4K UHD 2160P Smart TV 65UN7300PUF 2020 Model – $546.99 (save $103) – shop deal now

