Walmart Ditches Major Robot Contract: So What Does This Mean For The Industry?

Walmart has been investing heavily in robots, such as for cleaning floors. But the company’s efforts have not been without their challenges.

This week Walmart terminated its engagement with Bossa Nova Robotics, which is a developer of robots to track inventory in store aisles. This decision came after testing and using the technology for the past five years (about 500 robots had been in operation).

So then why did Walmart do this? Well, it appears that a major reason was the ROI (Return on Investment). For the most part, humans could do the job more effectively than robots.

“Workers can perform a multitude of different tasks,” said Meghan Huber, who is an Assistant Professor in Mechanical and Industrial Engineering and Director of the Human-Robot Systems Laboratory at UMass Amherst. “They can move from the cash register to the stockroom to the sales floor as needed. The functionality of most commercial robots, however, is limited and inflexible. In Walmart’s case, a human worker can check shelf inventory levels and help a customer find an item, whereas the robot could only do the former.”

Even though robots have been shown to be useful for commercial purposes since the 1960s, the focus has generally been on the factory floors for automakers. There has also been lots of traction for ecommerce warehouses during the past decade.

But the use of robots for other applications and industries has proven more difficult. “In many ways, robots are the most difficult thing the human race has ever done,” said Daniel Theobald, who is the founder and CEO of Vecna Robotics. “Learning is a process of determining what is hard versus what is easy given a new tool, and you often don’t learn that until you try. Adoption will occur in the places that robots provide the most value—and in other cases, it may take longer. Take for instance, the self-driving car market. Many people predicted massive adoption of self-driving cars by now. However, that industry has been learning that it’s cost prohibitive to do that job safely compared to human drivers. There will be specific instances where on-highway self-driving technology makes sense–that is, trucking—but maybe not so much for other things like self-driving taxis in the short term.”

Another issue is how shoppers have reacted to seeing robots work in a store. This can be somewhat jarring. “Robotics companies need to invest in social and cognitive research to understand what makes a socially acceptable robot in terms of both hardware and software,” said Huber.

The robotics industry also should start to rethink some of its strategies. Success is certainly much more than creating cutting-edge technologies. “To me, the Walmart news primarily confirms that the hard part in robotics right now is not the technology,” said Christian Fritz, who is the CEO of Lumin Robotics. “It’s instead about finding the right market fit. In many ways I feel we are at a transition point in the robotics industry right now where startups need to grow up and realize that you need to first find a problem worth solving and then build the perfect product for it. Not the other way round, which frankly is what several of the existing players have done. Even iRobot did not start out building robot vacuums, but spent several years at first searching for a nail for their robotics hammer.”

Regardless, robot technology is getting better and more cost-effective. And the situation with Walmart will likely prove to be a temporary setback. “Bossa Nova’s failure is not an indication of a lack of opportunity or necessity for retail robotics in the market,” said Brad Bogolea, who is the CEO and co-founder of Simbe Robotics. “Robotics solutions provide real-time shelf insights to assist store teams across three critical business insight areas: Out on Shelf, Pricing/Promo, and Product Location. Combined, these data points represent about $1 trillion per year loss for retailers. This gap simply cannot be efficiently solved by human workers because it requires counting tens of thousands of items per store, multiple times per day.”

Keep in mind that AI will increasingly play an important role as well. “When it comes to automation, robots may be the body, but AI is the brain,” said John Suit, who is KODA’s advisory chief technology officer. “Successful automation in robotics needs a body agile enough to meet the tasks at hand and any challenges it may face along the way, but the real key to success is in the AI. Specifically, the type of AI used. While most robots in use today rely on a centralized AI system, meaning that there is essentially one ‘brain’ connected to a central service in which data is processed and functions are learned, the future for robotic automation lies in a decentralized AI network. This allows for a diversity of experience and challenges that promote reasoning and learning in a multitude of situations. When these challenges are overcome by a robot, the knowledge gained can be shared with the aggregate of robots that haven’t yet had the challenge, allowing them to skip the problem and act accordingly. Robots on a decentralized network are better equipped to overcome challenges in the factory, or the storefront, or the home because all robots on that network are learning together and independently.”

Tom (@ttaulli) is an advisor/board member to startups and the author of Artificial Intelligence Basics: A Non-Technical Introduction and The Robotic Process Automation Handbook: A Guide to Implementing RPA Systems. He also has developed various online courses, such as for the COBOL and Python programming languages.

