Breaking
Home Business Walmart To Test Robotic Deliveries With Electric Cruise Self-Driving Vehicles
Business

Walmart To Test Robotic Deliveries With Electric Cruise Self-Driving Vehicles

written by Forbes November 10, 2020
Walmart To Test Robotic Deliveries With Electric Cruise Self-Driving Vehicles

Walmar WMT t wants to learn whether robotic deliveries fit in with its retail operations so it’s launching a pilot program with General Motors GM -backed Cruise using the tech startup’s electric, self-driving to haul groceries and other goods to suburban Phoenix customers.

The project starts sometime in early 2021 and will use battery-powered vehicles in Cruise’s test fleet in Scottsdale, Arizona, Tom Ward, Walmart’s senior vice president for customer product, said in a blog post Tuesday. Cruise has said the electricity used to charge up its self-driving fleet comes entirely from renewable resources, which helps the retailer’s goal of curbing carbon emissions from its operations. 

“Customers can place an order from their local store and have it delivered, contact-free, via one of Cruise’s all-electric self-driving cars,” Ward said. “Technology that has the potential to not only save customers time and money but also be helpful to the planet is technology we want to learn more about.”

The number of vehicles to be used and financial terms of the project weren’t immediately available. Walmart began working with self-driving company Waymo in the Phoenix area in 2018 (using its Pacifica Hybrid minivans that are only partially powered by electricity). 

The coronavirus slowed plans this year by robotaxi developers like Cruise and Waymo to expand autonomous rides to more customers but boosted efforts to use the technology for contactless deliveries and logistics operations. Waymo added its Via service, which ranges from picking up packages at UPS stores to hauling loads in semi-trucks, and Silicon Valley startup Nuro has continued to raise funds for its delivery bot business that’s been used in tests by Walmart, Kroger’s KR and CVS.

MORE FOR YOU

Cruise has been focused mainly on perfecting its autonomous fleet to carry passengers in San Francisco, where the company is based.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Connecting The InsuranceIndustry: Semsee

Six Strategies To Help Retain Female Talent Moving...

Running A Startup Through The Eyes Of A...

Why Aren’t Scientists More Skeptical Of Dark Matter?

Destiny 2’s Live ‘Blackout’ Event Was Absolutely Worth...

New Challenges And Potential For The U.S.-South Korea...

Ex-Microsoft Engineer Gets Prison Sentenced For Bitcoin Tax...

Ex-Microsoft Engineer Gets Prison Sentence For Bitcoin Tax...

Glion E-Scooter Battery Powers Work Away From Home

How To Forgive When You Don’t Feel Like...

Micro Startup Acquisition: The Definitive Guide to Buying...

How Social Media Is Critical To Succeeding In...

Voluntary ‘Real Living Wage’ Boosted To £9.50 An...

Republican Facebook Exodus? Parler Hits #1 On App...

Uncertainty Hits A High Again

10 Ways To Use LinkedIn’s New Tools To...

Office Depot OfficeMax BrandVoice: Evolving Expectations: How’s Your...

Office Depot OfficeMax BrandVoice: Five Tips For Decluttering...

European Union Will Impose $4 Billion In Tariffs...

Shadowlands Checklist: What To Do To Prepare For...

Leave a Comment