Want To Write A Book? Don’t Do These 3 Things

For the majority of entrepreneurs, they know that writing a book can elevate their business and personal brand. However, getting through the writing process can be very daunting for most. Jasmine Womack, a writing consultant and corporate trainer who helps professionals maximize their message through storytelling, has helped more than 400 authors write profitable books. She says it’s self-doubt about the process of writing a book that holds us back, not the actual content.

Here are the three things she recommends not doing if you want to get your book written.

1. Editing As You Go

“In this scenario, you start writing but every few sentences, you re-read what you typed and find an error or feel like your words were not profound enough. So you erase what you wrote and try to create more thought-provoking content—only to find yourself in a start-stop-start again merry go round. It happens because you’re a perfectionist and truly care about the quality of your work. But you can’t make progress when you write and critique your work at the same time. You’re left with a ton of frustration and a partially written book that is not progressing,” says Womak.

“Remember, your first draft is not the final draft. Your manuscript must go through a series of edits before it is perfected and ready for publication. You must relax, release control, and write without restraint. When you’ve gotten all of your words out, then you can go back and clean up your content. However, it is best to hire a quality editor and allow them to do that job. After a round of edits, you will know where to strengthen your content and how to organize your manuscript without overthinking.”

2. Avoiding Tech Help

“Long gone are the days where you must write an entire book with pen and paper, or sit at the computer for hours, typing for days on end. Take advantage of the tech tools to save time and create an enjoyable writing experience. Voice to text apps, like Evernote, Dragon Anywhere and Transcribe, cost as little as $5 and enable you to dictate your book,” notes Womak. “During a long drive, I wrote my second book in this manner. Instead of listening to the radio, I turned on the app and talked out my chapters. Transcription websites, like Rev.com, Temi, and Otter.ai, will also transcribe your audio content using artificial intelligence or a live person.

“Online editing tools like Grammarly or ProWriting Aid (an app in Google Docs) review your manuscript and provide a detailed analysis of your word choice, organization, sentence structure, and more. These are great tools to use to clean up your manuscript following a brain dump. This way, you are able to avoid overthinking your content while simultaneously cleaning up your manuscript prior to sending it to a professional editor.”

3. Being Unclear About Your Audience

“So many authors make the mistake of writing their book for everyone, when the truth is, everyone does not need (or want) your book. Everybody does not want to know about your story. When I meet authors who struggle with their marketing and sales, one of the most important questions I ask them is: Who is your book for? Understanding your audience will impact the title, subtitle, design, and promotion of your book,” explains Womak.

“Get extremely clear on your ideal reader, and identify the challenges the reader is facing, the results they would like to achieve, and what they will learn by the time they reach the end of your book. Understanding the psychology of your reader will help you to produce excellent content that is impactful, engaging, and that yields massive results.”

