Want Your Business Relationship To Last? Get To Know The Person First

Building a strong long-term relationship is not something that can be done overnight. It takes time and trust. Few of us would propose marriage on the first or second date, because we want to be absolutely sure before making such a commitment. Yet throughout my career, I’ve seen the equivalent happen in business relationships, whether it’s an advisor taking on every client who walks in the door or a recruiter willing to hire any advisor with a thick book of business.

Speaking from experience, I know that on those few occasions when I’ve entered into a business relationship that was doomed from the start it was because I “fell in love at first sight,” and lived to regret it. I think we’ve all had clients like that at some point — the ones where you roll your eyes when the phone rings because you know who it is. As I have gotten older, I like to think I have gotten a little wiser.

When launching my own firm, I was determined not to have those kinds of relationships anymore, whether it was with clients or the advisors we invited to join our network. My partners and I understand that the business model we’ve developed is not going to be right for every advisor. Some are going to fit in with the culture we’ve created, and some aren’t. There’s no right or wrong about it.

But finding that right fit in a business relationship requires a process and patience. Taking more time actually ends up being a much faster path to where you’re trying to go, because you’re less likely to make a mistake you have to correct later.

For example, when we are considering inviting an advisor to join our network, we can check out their filings with the SEC and FINRA to see if they’ve had any disciplinary actions taken against them. We can look at LinkedIn to see if they’ve moved around a lot. We ask our management team if any of them knows the prospect or knows someone who does.

All that is really helpful, but it doesn’t tell you who a person is on a deeper level. If you’re going to be working with a person for years, you want to know who they really are.

That’s why one of the things I like to do with someone looking to join our network is take them out to dinner. I want to see how they behave outside the office and get to know them on a personal level. When a person relaxes and starts to let down their guard, you’re going to find out who they really are. Is this someone you would want to go out and have a beer or coffee with? If they’re not respectful to the waitstaff, what does that say about how they would treat your team?

And although the dinner might be important to the process, don’t go in with a script or a list of questions from HR. You want the conversation to unfold naturally. If this is someone who is going to be key to your organization and you’re doing all the work to keep the conversation going, that’s a good indicator the person isn’t the right fit.

Consider asking one of your partners to join you or otherwise spend some time with the prospect to see what they think. It can be helpful not to strictly rely on your gut feeling, but also have a colleague who understands and values your organization’s culture like you do to provide a second or third opinion.

And even after all that, there are times when you get 30 days or more into a transition and one or both sides just say, “This is not the right fit.” As you’re going through the vetting process, you either build trust and camaraderie or you don’t. And when that camaraderie and energy don’t exist, I’ve learned the hard way that you don’t try to make it fit. You just move on.

That very thing happened not too long after we launched our firm. We were in discussion with an advisor who had a significant book and was looking to transition to the independent space. If he had joined our network, he would have boosted the firm’s revenue by 20%-25%, which is a hard figure to ignore.

We were a couple of weeks into the process with the advisor and were trying really hard to make all the pieces fit, but it just wasn’t working. We were doing our regular weekly check-in, and I stopped in the middle of the call and said him, “You’re really successful at what you do, but you’re not the right fit for us.” And we ended it there.

Would we have liked to have the revenue? Of course. But in the grand scheme of things, looking back on it, not forcing a poor fit was the best thing we could have done.

After all, a business partnership, like a good marriage, is meant to last decades. Make sure it’s with someone you want to be around for a long time.

