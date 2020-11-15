Warning Issued For Millions Of New iPhone 12 Users

Apple’s new iPhone 12 range is selling like hot cakes, but millions of potential upgraders should now hold fire.

Apple’s iPhone 12 line-up is suffering from serious SMS messaging problems Apple

Spotted by MacRumors, large numbers of users are reporting that SMS messaging on the new iPhone 12 models is broken. Complaints range from being unable to send or receive SMS, to missing messages in group chats and no notifications for the SMS messages which do get through. The problem also appears to be hitting some older models.

Consequently, the official @applesupport Twitter account is being lit up by frustrated users:

“@AppleSupport When will you fix the issue on the iPhone 12 pro where I, and most other iPhone 12 pro users, are not receiving SMS texts?” – source

“I can confirm this is true. I’m missing about 1/3 of the texts in a green bubble group chat and I have an iPhone 12 Pro Max. Wife is on iPhone X with iOS 14.2 and she’s not missing any.” – source

“Hey @AppleSupport I just got my new iPhone 12 pro max and I’m not getting sms messages. Can you help?” – source

“When will the bug that causes me not to receive all SMS text messages be resolved? I’ve been an iPhone user for 10 years, but I’m about to return this iPhone 12 Pro.” – source

“@AppleSupport is there a fix for the major issue of the iPhone 12 not receiving SMS group text messages? This is becoming very annoying.” – source

“@AppleSupport are you guys ever going to fix the iMessage/text issue with the iPhone 12. It really sucks missing 25% of my texts.” – source

“I haven’t been getting text notifications ever since I updated my phone and I’m SO ANNOYED @Apple” – source

“@AppleSupport Um what’s going on with SMS TEXTS? I am getting any SMS text like 24 hours later.” – source

@AppleSupport I need the text message notifications bug fixed. I keep missing important text messages ever since I downloaded iOS 14.” – source

Interestingly, for some owners of older iPhones it appears that this problem has been bubbling under the surface since the arrival of iOS 14. But only with the launch of the new iPhone 12 models has the problem seemingly become widespread, something Apple has yet to acknowledge:

“I’ve got trouble tickets with Apple and Tmobile and nothing from either yet. Escalated to engineering but havent heard anything. Apple tech was VERY suspicious that it is their issue, but it’s so widespread.” – source

I have contacted Apple and will update this article when I receive a response. In the meantime, given the potentially serious consequences that occur from not receiving SMS messages (also crucial for two-factor authentication), I would advise buyers considering any iPhone 12 model to hold off on their purchase until this is fixed.

