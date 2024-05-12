7 Warning Signs To Watch Out For When Job Hunting

Job hunting puts us all in a relatively vulnerable position. Not only do we have to put our best foot forward to prove to an employer we’re worth paying for a particular role, but in these situations, those employers have a great deal of power. Anyone who has gone through rounds of interviews, background checks, vetting, practice tasks, and more knows how this process feels (and is exactly like) jumping through hoops.

Moreover, you likely add the pressures of dwindling savings, competition from others, and the need to be employed to provide for others to the mix, and it’s easy to feel a little tired. This makes you vulnerable to potential scams or questionable employers.

In this post, we aim to show you seven warning signs to avoid when job hunting. This way, you can plan for a better outcome, without falling into any traps.

Vague Job Descriptions

A job role should be clearly defined. You should know what you’re getting into, what your responsibilities are, who you will report to, how big the team is, and what the current goals are. If not, or if the job description isn’t clearly labelled, you might be joining a company that either has a poor structure or could be engaged in criminality, such as sham contracting.

Lack of Transparency About Compensation

If your potential employer isn’t clear about their compensation package, what the salary is, what the benefits are, or how often you’re paid, don’t work for them. Make sure to avoid commission-only-based roles entirely.

High Turnover Rate

If they mention going through a great deal of staff, that’s a big red flag. Companies should not have trouble “retaining people.” If they have trouble hiring people, that might not be a red flag.

Negative Reviews on Employer Rating Sites

Glassdoor, Indeed, and more now have rating systems where ex-employees can explain their experience. If most are negative, that could be a sign to pass on this offer.

Unprofessional Communication During the Hiring Process

From improper jokes to insults to dismissive behaviour, if you get the idea that your employer or interviewer is unpleasant and unwilling to hold professional standards, then that’s a sign of how the whole department is run. Remember, they’re not just interviewing you, you get to see if you’d like to work for these individuals also.

Pressure to Accept an Offer Quickly

You shouldn’t be pressured to accept any offers without considering them. If they need an answer on the spot, do not accept. Moreover, don’t sign anything unless you’ve had the right amount of time to read and understand it.

Difficulty Finding Information About The Company

With online information available for even the smallest company, you should be able to identify exactly who you’ll be working for. Difficulty finding information about the brand is a sign that they may not be registered. Ask for clarification about this if you’re invited to the interview. If the explanation doesn’t pass the smell test, don’t go.

With this advice, you’ll be certain to avoid pitfalls while job hunting and find the better opportunity you deserve.