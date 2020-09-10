‘Watch Dogs: Legion’: Grime Superstar Stormzy Joins DedSec Resistance

Stormzy features in a dystopian take of his hometown London in ‘Watch Dogs: Legion’. Ubisoft

It’s less than two months until the long-awaited Watch Dogs: Legion lands on October 29–and while we’ve already had the exciting announcement that it’ll land on Xbox Series X on November 10 as one of the next-gen console’s launch titles, Ubisoft have doubled down by adding one of the world’s most incredible musicians to its ranks.

Today, at digital press conference Ubisoft Forward, the developer revealed that Stormzy, born in the London borough of Croydon, will feature in his own mission as part of the game, itself set in the British capital.

Watch Dogs: Legion sees a London of the not-so-distant future “facing its darkest hour”, in which an overthrown government has led to the emergence of mercenaries, cyber-criminals and a whole host of baddies aiming to take control of the historic city. Luckily, DedSec is on hand to fight back–and in mission “Fall on My Enemies”, Stormzy enlists the organization to protect the broadcast of his track “Rainfall” across London.

Just in case Ubisoft Forward viewers weren’t au fait with the song, the event premiered the first glimpse of the official music video of the track, from Stormzy’s number-one album “Heavy is the Head”, which has been “fully realized in-game” as part of the mission. However, fans will have to wait until October 1 for the full video.

Creative director at Ubisoft Toronto, Clint Hocking, said: “We are thrilled for Stormzy to be a part of Watch Dogs: Legion. His music and what he speaks to as an artist is extremely relevant for our London setting, and for the larger themes of our game.

“It’s been almost a year since we had Stormzy in the studio to film his performance. He lit up the room, and captivated us all. He’s a great collaborator, and it was a career highlight for us to get to work with him.”

Stormzy has been a divisive figure in the U.K., not least because of his active political views, at a time when the likes of Brexit and seemingly endless general elections have gripped and split the nation. In June, he pledged to donate £10 million over ten years to the Black Lives Matter movement–further helping the cause cross the Atlantic and cement its place in the British psyche.

Elsewhere in Ubisoft’s event, the company also revealed the return of Aiden Pearce to Watch Dogs: Legion. The game launches on October 29 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia and PC on via the Epic Games Store and Uplay.

