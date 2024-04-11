6 Unique Ways To Brand Your Business Vehicle Fleet

Putting together a business fleet of vehicles can be an exciting milestone in the life of your firm. It not only demonstrates your expansion but also your agility, and your willingness to implement part of the logistics pipeline in-house. After years of relying on suppliers, couriers and storage, having some of this at your own command can feel freeing.

Though of course, it’s also true that managing a fleet is a genuine responsibility. You have to make sure cars, trucks or vans are properly organised, that you hire good drivers, that you store correctly, and also comply with essential driving laws and regulations.

Moreover, it’s important to optimise their time on the road. Advertising and branding is a great way to do that, essentially helping your vans serve as portable billboards celebrating your firm. But what might that look like in the final analysis? In this post, we hope to explore some excellent and unique methods of branding that business fleet:

Consider Graphics & Easy To Read Messages

For most company fleets, you’ll see some kind of branded graphics or messaging splashed across those vehicle exteriors. Modern wrapping makes it very simple to design the graphics of each car, truck or van, and if done well, it can catch attention (without causing distraction to drivers). That might involve a carefully crafted company logo, funny message or pun, or contact info. Likely all three.

The key is focusing those graphics on easily readable, minimalist messaging over cluttered and clashing design that could be a road hazard distraction. You want drivers to instantly understand your business and offerings at a glance without squinting, and to think of you next time they need a service like yours. That’s why you often see negative space around bold, high-contrast font choices, it attracts attention.

“How’s My Driving?” Stickers

Companies can’t go wrong showcasing how much they care about safety and professionalism, and so those classic “How’s My Driving?” stickers with a hotline number are a pretty good PR move. They show you take accountability seriously and want direct customer feedback on how those drivers conduct themselves when representing the brand.

The stickers essentially empower anyone to instantly report those dicey driving experiences – good or bad. But they also motivate your staffers to remain hyper-aware and on their best behaviour while wheeling around town. Of course, it only works if you’ve got a real process for following up on any calls that number receives.

Private Number Plates

Now, this is, of course, more of an aesthetic consideration, but cars with private plates tend to get noticed. Sure, you could opt for the boring randomly assigned number plate without issue, but having a suite of similarly-themed private plates? Well, that might get people talking in your local area. The right private plate could showcase the company’s initials, name, tagline or other short-form message as a kind of road accessory. It also makes things much easier when tracking and renewing insurance. Sure, this is a nice frivolity, but it can make you stand out among all the trade vehicles out there, and prove you pay attention to real details.

Road Candor & Driver Training

Signs and accountability aside, your driver’s behaviour on the road will go a long way to determining how people think of your brand. If your drivers tend to cut people off, act rudely on the road, speed and cause havoc, then of course people will think your brand is condoning that behaviour.

Does that mean you have to watch over a driver night and day? Well, yes actually. Make sure your logistics software allows for appropriate GPS tracking of vehicles, and installations like black boxes provide proof of driving behaviour, not to mention that phone line above, well it helps to curate a solid system where any issues are identified quite quickly.

Driver refresher courses can be helpful, as is vetting each driver ahead of time, and only hiring those with clean licenses. It’s important to train drivers on how to counter conflict on the road (it’s not by escalating it), which can also make a huge difference. This is not one of those “keep trying and you’ll nail it” approach, driver dismissals should come if the offence is severe enough, and referring yourself, your driver and the police could even be an appropriate strategy if they cause a problem on the roads.

However, with these systems in place, the chance of a rogue driver is hardly going to be an issue. Moreover, covering small costs, such as if your driver knocks over a driveway ornament, can help you avoid deep reputational knocks for small mistakes.

Ease Of Loading

Think of a busy restaurant, ordering supplies from your firm. Will the head chef be happy to stand outside for two hours while you unload all of your produce, put it in boxes and then pass it across? Or will they want to greet you, inspect the goods, sign off and move on in around ten minutes or less?

Training is of course a good step to achieve the latter outcome, but it’s also wise to consider how your vehicles let you easily load and unload its stock, from internal shelving units to easy-to-reach trunks, being able to get into the back and store items in good condition is important if you deliver.

Moreover, quick scanning using QR codes and other stock tracking methods can help you keep your inventory lists updated as you move through the day. Ease of loading is itself a form of branding because it’s not just how well you drive to the location, but what you do while there that will reflect on your brand. Having that is arguably more important than any graphic or gentle-mannered driver.

Bonus Idea: Wacky Designs

If you really want to turn heads, investing in custom aesthetics like the Red Bull car can help you genuinely stand out. Just be mindful of how this looks, why it looks like that, and if it’s road-legal. You will need solid vetting to prove so, and maintenance will be uniquely yours to keep up with. It’s a bold strategy if you dare to follow it.

With this advice, you’re sure to uniquely brand that business vehicle fleet.