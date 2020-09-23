Three Classic Ways To Get New Business

It’s a perennial problem for businesses large and small.

You need to ensure there’s a steady flow of new customers coming through the door, while also maintaining your existing client base.

Yes, it’s not a simple process but, all too often, this can lead business owners to try to use incredibly complex methods for recruitment.

But, like most things in life, keeping it simple and straightforward can often pay off.

It might seem counterintuitive in a world that seems to be ever more complex, but don’t dismiss any of these ideas until you’ve given them a trial.

1. The Power Of “Free”

They may be the most powerful four letters in the English language.

Just seeing the word will tend to stop people in their tracks, whether it’s with the offer of a free sandwich or a free financial advice review.

As these examples show, it’s also a word that’s equally relevant whether you provide products or services.

The fact that even businesses like NJ online casinos are offering free money to new players in the form of deposit and sign-up bonuses shows just what a potent and flexible technique it can be.

This is especially relevant if you’re operating in a crowded and competitive market like the NJ online casinos where it’s vital to grab any possible advantage and then follow up with games and other features that go way beyond normal expectations.

2. Spread The Word

It may be another cliché that word of mouth is the best possible advertising exists.

But, like most clichés, there’s more than just a grain of truth to it.

That’s because it has the sort of authenticity that no other kind of recommendation has.

People believe their friends and colleagues, especially when they know there is no agenda for the recommendation.

Of course, to get word of mouth working for you it’s vital that your service goes above and beyond and you really do give customers something to recommend you for.

There’s also no harm in incentivizing those recommendations a little through a classic “friend get friend” scheme or similar that have proven to be so popular in the past.

3. Appeal To A Competitive Instinct

It’s another fact of life that people love competitions – and this is closely linked to getting things for free.

Running a competition of some kind is also a very good way of attracting attention to your business, whether it’s to win a product, a service or just a credit note.

Now we’re in the age of social media, it’s also very easy to publicize and run a competition online.

Better still, you can let the world know who has won and the prize that they’ve picked up.

It’s just a question of making sure you know the rules and guidelines for an online competition and away you go.

So hopefully this has given you a little inspiration about ways to boost your business that don’t need to break the bank.

Now it’s just a question of putting them all into action.