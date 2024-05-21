Ways to make money outside your day job

Are you looking to make some money outside your day-to-day job? You are not alone, many people have turned to having a side hustle as well as a full-time job to bring some extra cash in each month. And in today’s world, it’s never been easier, with the internet and social media making it easier than ever to have additional projects on the side.

Some people turn to property and have a property portfolio which brings them a healthy income, other people have turned to running a blog and making an income from the ad revenue. If you have a talent such as speaking multiple languages or playing an instrument, you could teach in your spare time.

To help give you some inspiration, below we have put together our guide on three ways to make money outside your day-to-day job.

Become a property flipper

If you love property and are entrepreneurial-minded, being a property flipper can be a fantastic way to bring in some money. With this, you invest in properties that need doing up or to have work done to them, then sell them on for a profit once you’ve completed this. Works can range from full-on renovations, tearing down walls and adding extensions, to doing cosmetic changes such as installing a new kitchen or redecorating old-fashioned properties to something that people will want to buy. Speak to an Investment Broker who can give you the help, advice and guidance you need to really make it a success.

Start up your own blog

Blogs are a great way to earn some extra cash on the side. You can make money from running sponsored competitions, sponsored posts, affiliate links and Google Ads. Start by writing articles on something you are passionate about, such as cocktail making and then create a website to publish them on it. There are many drag-and-drop builders you can use. The more viewers you get, the greater your income will be, so make sure you publish regularly.

Teach others in your evenings

Do you have a talent that you can use to teach others? Do you speak multiple languages or play a musical instrument for example? If you do, you can make some extra money by teaching this in your spare time. There are plenty of students who may benefit from you helping them before their exams or taking their music grades. You can charge them hourly and teach a few students a week. Have a think about what skills you possess that you could teach others and reach out to people in your local community.

These are just a few ways you can make money outside of your day job that can help you bring in some extra cash. No matter why you need the extra money, today’s world has made it easier than ever, so why not make the most of it? What are some top tips you have for making money outside of your day job? Let us know in the comments below, we’d love to hear from you.