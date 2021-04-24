30 Brilliant Ways to Market Your Eco-Friendly Shopify Store

Attracting customers to your Shopify store is tough. Your first customers can be hard to come by, and the wait can be frustrating. Fortunately, if you are selling eco-friendly products, you already have a target audience. However, you should promote your store to the audience to increase your traffic exponentially. A Shopify agency like Why Matters can also help you build your buyer persona and grow your Shopify website to increase sales.

Here are 30 expert Shopify marketing ideas to explore if you want to grow your business:

1. Optimise Your Store for Search Engines

Optimising your Shopify store for search engines increases your visibility. You can optimise the website’s speed and use a competitive keyword to give you high rankings on search engines. You can focus your keywords on sustainability to attract an environmentally conscious audience.

2. Send Samples to Influencers

Influencers have a large following on various social media platforms. You can send a free sample of your products to an influencer in your industry. A mention or review from influencers in your niche will drive leads to your site and increase sales. You will also have a seal of approval that encourages customers to shop in your store.

3. Write High-Quality Content

Use content to engage your customers and provide helpful information on your products. High-quality content will boost your website’s ranking and educate potential customers on the benefits of buying your products.

4. Use Customised E-Mail Marketing

If a customer is willing to register for your mailing list, they will likely buy your items. E-mail marketing will give your leads the final push they need to make a purchase. Apart from newsletters on sustainability issues, you can introduce discounts and coupons for your mailing list.

5. Build Your Following With Instagram Stories

Instagram users are more responsive to brands compared to other social media platforms. Use creative videos to tell the story of your brand and your products. Snap up pictures of your products or use video illustrations to show their connection with the environment. Besides, Instagram allows you to add a buy now feature for quick purchases.

6. Engage Your Customers on Social Media Groups

Join Facebook groups and discussion forums related to your niche. You will get fresh ideas on ways to grow your business. You can participate in the discussions and promote your products. When you position yourself as an expert, customers are likely to purchase your products.

7. Utilise Affiliate Marketing

Find affiliate marketers who can market your products and pay a commission for every sale. Bloggers and vloggers in the sustainability niche can reach your target audience, especially if they have a huge following.

8. Increase Traffic Through Paid Adverts

Marketing through engagement can be slow, and if you want quick results, invest in paid adverts. Your adverts will appear on various websites and platforms like YouTube. Paid ads use age, location and personal interests to target potential audiences and direct traffic to your website.

9. Scale Your Facebook Advertising

Facebook is still a social powerhouse with a global outreach. Using paid Facebook adverts will boost your marketing efforts by reaching a broad target audience.

10. Organise Contests With Prizes and Free Giveaways on Social Media

Everyone loves free giveaways and prizes, and it can create awareness of your brand’s values. You can hold a contest with presents for the winners or attach gifts to specific products. For instance, you can attach a free reusable water bottle to some purchases.

11. Connect With Customers on LinkedIn

LinkedIn allows you to build relationships with professionals in your niche. Connect with anyone aligned to your industry as long as they are not your direct competitors. LinkedIn relationships provide valuable consumer feedback.

12. Use Pinterest Shoppable Pins

Pinterest boards can generate substantial leads. Create a Pinterest board and display high-quality images of your products. With shoppable pins, a customer can buy the product straightaway by clicking the buy button.

13. Stay Ahead of Competition on Comparison Shopping Engines

Most customers shop around for the best prices and products in comparison shopping engines. Ensure you stay competitive on quality and prices on the comparison sites to gain more traffic.

14. Start a Referral Programme

Referral programmes will drive sales to your platform, and you can reward loyal customers for bringing their friends to your store. Discuss with a Shopify consultant on how to set up the programme and the best reward scheme.

15. Promote Your Store on Reddit

Reddit ads can grow your sales exponentially if you target the right audience. However, your products should be high-quality. Otherwise, you will get negative reviews that will spread like wildfire on Reddit.

16. Organise Limited-Time Sales

Limited-time sale events give customers a sense of urgency and convert many customers who were not ready to buy. Organise such sales at the beginning or end of the season to increase the hype.

17. Submit Your Products to Shopping Apps

Find shopping apps that sell products in your niche or industry and post some of the products. Shopping apps already have a broad market, which will give your products more exposure. A Shopify consultant like WhyMatters.co.uk can help you find the best markets for your eco goods.

18. Use Coupons

Customers love a good bargain and will purchase discounted products immediately to avoid missing out on the deal. You can provide coupons via email or social media.

19. Write Press Releases

Your new Shopify store needs publicity to increase its popularity and traffic. Media coverage from press releases can boost your marketing efforts. Find a unique angle to portray your eco-friendly products in a positive light.

20. Print Media

Print media can be an efficient marketing tool, especially if you score an advertising spot on popular sustainability magazines and newsletters. Talk to a Shopify expert to find the best journals and magazines to advertise your products.

21. Cross-Promote With Shopify Sellers

You can seek out another Shopify seller and promote your products on their site as long as they are not direct competitors.

22. Create a YouTube Channel

Many customers watch YouTube videos to understand how a product works or find helpful information. You can create a channel for promoting your Shopify products and grow your sales through live streaming sessions.

23. Interview an Influencer

Associating with influencers can drive traffic to your site. Share your influencer interviews on social media platforms to increase your viewership.

24. Write Guest Posts on Various Forums

Guest posting on your industry forums can generate new leads to your site, especially if you provide educative content. Customers will want to find out more about your eco products.

25. Sponsor an Event That Aligns With Your Values

Sponsoring an event allows you to promote your Shopify store through banners and online invites.

26. Attend a Sustainability Conference

Go to a sustainability conference and network with various players in your industry. You can also promote your products during the networking sessions.

27. Increase Average Order Value With Bundle Offers and Upselling

You can upsell by encouraging a customer to buy a larger product using bundle offers or gifts. Cross-selling and upselling allow you to squeeze more from existing customers.

28. Distribute Flyers

Offline marketing can promote your store to an offline audience who do not use social media. Print enticing recycled paper flyers with a discount and distribute them to attract sales.

29. Advertise on Sustainable Merchandise

Give away sustainably made, organic bamboo or cotton t-shirts or reusable water bottles with your brand name. The merchandise will promote your business to a broad customer base.

30. Create Podcasts on iTunes

Many people love listening to podcasts, and you can create exciting podcasts related to your products and make them available on iTunes.

The Bottom Line on Marketing Your Eco-Friendly Shopify Store

Increasing your Shopify eco store sales can be challenging. However, you can take advantage of a Shopify agency like Why Matters to hit the ground running and boost your sales. They will help you build a buyer persona and scale your marketing efforts.