Weekend Favs February 13

written by Duct February 13, 2021
My weekend blog post routine includes posting links to a handful of tools or great content I ran across during the week.

I don’t go into depth about the finds, but encourage you to check them out if they sound interesting. The photo in the post is a favorite for the week from an online source or one that I took out there on the road.

  • Growsurf– The fastest, easiest way to build a referral program right into your product or newsletter. Our customers see 300-1000% returns and 9-40% monthly growth — all on auto-pilot. No-code platform. 100% customizable. Powerful APIs, webhooks & integrations.
  • Double Take Labs -Time has been doing strange things lately — things it’s always done. Moving slowly, looping around, flying by. We invited 9 artists and creators whose practices include time-based works, to make works on time in this time. To shine a little light on, and help us make our own sense of, time in a year that has gone by many names.
  • PixelMe – PixelMe is an URL shortener that includes a retargeting pixels in every link. Create powerful branded links and get up to 34% more clicks.

These are my weekend favs, I would love to hear about some of yours – Tweet me @ducttape

