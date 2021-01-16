Breaking
Weekend Favs January 16

written by Duct January 16, 2021
My weekend blog post routine includes posting links to a handful of tools or great content I ran across during the week.

I don’t go into depth about the finds, but encourage you to check them out if they sound interesting. The photo in the post is a favorite for the week from an online source or one that I took out there on the road.

  • Spaceli.io– Organize all the docs in a way where people can find them.
  • Teamflow – Teamflow is a virtual office where teams can work, meet and hang out together. It combines video, open spaces, meeting rooms, and tools like docs, whiteboards, video, and images to create a collaborative work space that feels better than working in the office.
  • Zutrix – Zutrix is a unique Google Rank Tracker Suite that built for everyone. You’ll love fancy features of Zutrix and AI-Powered accuracy. Try Zutrix now for Free!

These are my weekend favs, I would love to hear about some of yours – Tweet me @ducttape

