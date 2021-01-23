Breaking
Weekend Favs January 23

written by Duct January 23, 2021
My weekend blog post routine includes posting links to a handful of tools or great content I ran across during the week.

I don’t go into depth about the finds, but encourage you to check them out if they sound interesting. The photo in the post is a favorite for the week from an online source or one that I took out there on the road.

  • AKKIO– Use your data to predict the future. Akkio is an easy-to-use, scalable, and affordable AI platform for real-time data-driven decision making. Try Akkio Free.
  • PromoRepublic -Easy content creation and scheduling for social media posts.
  • Warm Welcome – Leverage personal video across the entire customer experience to stand out, build trust, and drive revenue.

These are my weekend favs, I would love to hear about some of yours – Tweet me @ducttape

