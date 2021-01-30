Breaking
Home General Weekend Favs January 29
General

Weekend Favs January 29

written by Duct January 30, 2021
Weekend Favs January 29

My weekend blog post routine includes posting links to a handful of tools or great content I ran across during the week.

I don’t go into depth about the finds, but encourage you to check them out if they sound interesting. The photo in the post is a favorite for the week from an online source or one that I took out there on the road.

  • Finteza– A brand-new analytics and marketing service with unique opportunities for optimizing conversion. Traffic quality and source analysis, advanced sales funnels, flexible targeting settings, effective marketing campaign management and much more.
  • Bypeople -A set of 3D characters featuring several different professions & ethnicities, delivered in high resolution to use in all kinds of projects.
  • Removal.ai – Create transparent background using Background Remover. Download high-resolution images instantly & FREE only from Removal.AI.

These are my weekend favs, I would love to hear about some of yours – Tweet me @ducttape

Free eBook 
7 Steps to Scale Your Consulting Practice Without Adding Overhead

“This training from Duct Tape Marketing has exceeded my expectations and I couldn’t be happier” ~ Brooke Patterson, VanderMedia

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Companies Defy Pandemic To Sign Up For Most...

Britain’s Smartest People – Mensa – Fail To...

Deanonymization Through Correlation; What Chainalysis Revelations Of Bitcoin...

The Real State Of The Real Economy

The Great Digital Reset: Chasing Talent, Not Capital

5 SEO Tips For Bonanza E-Commerce Sellers

Changing Tone And Reassessing: Rough Week Ends With...

Smartphones Diversify With New Rollables And Foldables As...

For Elon Musk And Others: How Short Selling...

The Pharma Commercial Model Was Under Stress Before...

The Future Of Blockchain In Accountancy

In Photos: Did You See The ‘Wolf Moon?’...

Today’s New Traders Face Five Perils

You Should Know About The Weird ‘Sextuple’ Star...

Exiting Robinhood Could Create A Tax Nightmare For...

The Anatomy of the Perfect Pitch Email

How The Student Loan Payment Pause Can Help...

How to Promote Brands Through Gifs

Financial Planning For Young Adults: Strategies For Gifting...

The Definitive Guide To PR Reporting in 2021

Leave a Comment