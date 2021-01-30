Weekend Favs January 29

My weekend blog post routine includes posting links to a handful of tools or great content I ran across during the week.

I don’t go into depth about the finds, but encourage you to check them out if they sound interesting. The photo in the post is a favorite for the week from an online source or one that I took out there on the road.

Finteza– A brand-new analytics and marketing service with unique opportunities for optimizing conversion. Traffic quality and source analysis, advanced sales funnels, flexible targeting settings, effective marketing campaign management and much more.

Bypeople -A set of 3D characters featuring several different professions & ethnicities, delivered in high resolution to use in all kinds of projects.

Removal.ai – Create transparent background using Background Remover. Download high-resolution images instantly & FREE only from Removal.AI.

These are my weekend favs, I would love to hear about some of yours – Tweet me @ducttape

Free eBook

7 Steps to Scale Your Consulting Practice Without Adding Overhead “This training from Duct Tape Marketing has exceeded my expectations and I couldn’t be happier” ~ Brooke Patterson, VanderMedia

Source