Weekend Favs July 18

Digital Marketing

written by Duct July 18, 2020
My weekend blog post routine includes posting links to a handful of tools or great content I ran across during the week.

I don’t go into depth about the finds, but encourage you to check them out if they sound interesting. The photo in the post is a favorite for the week from an online source or one that I took out there on the road.

  • Pabbly Connect – Automate all your integrations and tasks
  • Morning Brew – Get the daily email that makes reading the news actually enjoyable. Stay informed and entertained, for free.
  • Slack Connect – Organizations can now work securely with multiple partners and vendors in Slack, driving stronger relationships and faster results

These are my weekend favs, I would love to hear about some of yours – Tweet me @ducttape

