Weekend Favs July 18

My weekend blog post routine includes posting links to a handful of tools or great content I ran across during the week.

I don’t go into depth about the finds, but encourage you to check them out if they sound interesting. The photo in the post is a favorite for the week from an online source or one that I took out there on the road.

Pabbly Connect – Automate all your integrations and tasks

Morning Brew – Get the daily email that makes reading the news actually enjoyable. Stay informed and entertained, for free.

Slack Connect – Organizations can now work securely with multiple partners and vendors in Slack, driving stronger relationships and faster results

These are my weekend favs, I would love to hear about some of yours – Tweet me @ducttape

Free eBook

7 Steps to Scale Your Consulting Practice Without Adding Overhead “This training from Duct Tape Marketing has exceeded my expectations and I couldn’t be happier” ~ Brooke Patterson, VanderMedia

Source