Home Digital Marketing Weekend Favs June 13
Digital Marketing

Weekend Favs June 13

written by Duct June 13, 2020
Weekend Favs June 13

My weekend blog post routine includes posting links to a handful of tools or great content I ran across during the week.

I don’t go into depth about the finds, but encourage you to check them out if they sound interesting. The photo in the post is a favorite for the week from an online source or one that I took out there on the road.

  • SnackMagic: Stress-free treat coordination for teams, clients, remote employees, families or yourself
  • EatOkra: Your guide to black-owned eateries. If you’d like to support local black businesses, or maybe just find a new favorite place to eat, download eatOkra now!
  • 21-Day Challenge: For 21 days, do one action to further your understanding of power, privilege, supremacy, oppression, and equity. Plan includes suggestions for readings, podcasts, videos, observations, and ways to form and deepen community connections.

These are my weekend favs, I would love to hear about some of yours – Tweet me @ducttape

Free eBook 
7 Steps to Scale Your Consulting Practice Without Adding Overhead

“This training from Duct Tape Marketing has exceeded my expectations and I couldn’t be happier” ~ Brooke Patterson, VanderMedia

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

WOCA The Source Radio – The Self-Reliant Entrepreneur

November 19, 2019

Weekend Favs April 4

April 4, 2020

How to Accelerate Your Marketing Consulting Business

March 30, 2020

Think Smaller to Innovate Today

May 6, 2020

Embracing Individuality to Grow Your Community

March 3, 2020

Timeless Habits for Cultivating Success

March 19, 2020

How to Attract and Hire the Best Talent

November 26, 2019

Creating a customer success journey

May 12, 2020

Creating the Right Morning Routine To Transform Your...

February 5, 2020

Conversations with Phil Gerbyshak – The Self-Reliant Entrepreneur

December 26, 2019

Leave a Comment