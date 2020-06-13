Weekend Favs June 13

My weekend blog post routine includes posting links to a handful of tools or great content I ran across during the week.

I don’t go into depth about the finds, but encourage you to check them out if they sound interesting. The photo in the post is a favorite for the week from an online source or one that I took out there on the road.

SnackMagic: Stress-free treat coordination for teams, clients, remote employees, families or yourself

EatOkra: Your guide to black-owned eateries. If you’d like to support local black businesses, or maybe just find a new favorite place to eat, download eatOkra now!

21-Day Challenge: For 21 days, do one action to further your understanding of power, privilege, supremacy, oppression, and equity. Plan includes suggestions for readings, podcasts, videos, observations, and ways to form and deepen community connections.

