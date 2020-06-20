Home Digital Marketing Weekend Favs June 20
Digital Marketing

Weekend Favs June 20

written by Duct June 20, 2020
Weekend Favs June 20

My weekend blog post routine includes posting links to a handful of tools or great content I ran across during the week.

I don’t go into depth about the finds, but encourage you to check them out if they sound interesting. The photo in the post is a favorite for the week from an online source or one that I took out there on the road.

  • El Toro: Reshaping online and digital advertising through the patented approach of matching a physical address to an IP address.
  • Mail Tracker: Tells you when and where your emails are opened. Simple and free email tracking for Gmail.
  • iPostal1: Join the fastest growing virtual mailbox and digital mailbox service company in the country. View the plan that best fits your needs and just like that, you have a new address and so much more.

These are my weekend favs, I would love to hear about some of yours – Tweet me @ducttape

Free eBook 
7 Steps to Scale Your Consulting Practice Without Adding Overhead

“This training from Duct Tape Marketing has exceeded my expectations and I couldn’t be happier” ~ Brooke Patterson, VanderMedia

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

How to Define Your Path Towards Wellness

May 21, 2020

Marketing Trends for 2020: Here’s What Will Happen...

November 5, 2019

How to Add Affiliate Marketing to Your Content

June 11, 2020

Transcript Of Managing Your Modern Marketing Efforts with...

November 7, 2019

Why Great Leaders Stay Curious (And How to...

April 7, 2020

Transcript of Great Experiences Make for Loyal Customers

March 4, 2020

Transcript of Developing Important Entrepreneurial and Leadership Qualities

February 19, 2020

7 Reasons Why a Podcast Can Help You...

June 3, 2020

Weekend Favs November 23

November 23, 2019

How to become the only business that matters

June 16, 2020

Leave a Comment