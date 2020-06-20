Weekend Favs June 20

My weekend blog post routine includes posting links to a handful of tools or great content I ran across during the week.

I don’t go into depth about the finds, but encourage you to check them out if they sound interesting. The photo in the post is a favorite for the week from an online source or one that I took out there on the road.

El Toro: Reshaping online and digital advertising through the patented approach of matching a physical address to an IP address.

Mail Tracker: Tells you when and where your emails are opened. Simple and free email tracking for Gmail.

iPostal1: Join the fastest growing virtual mailbox and digital mailbox service company in the country. View the plan that best fits your needs and just like that, you have a new address and so much more.

These are my weekend favs, I would love to hear about some of yours – Tweet me @ducttape

Free eBook

7 Steps to Scale Your Consulting Practice Without Adding Overhead “This training from Duct Tape Marketing has exceeded my expectations and I couldn’t be happier” ~ Brooke Patterson, VanderMedia

Source