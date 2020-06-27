Weekend Favs June 27

My weekend blog post routine includes posting links to a handful of tools or great content I ran across during the week.

I don’t go into depth about the finds, but encourage you to check them out if they sound interesting. The photo in the post is a favorite for the week from an online source or one that I took out there on the road.

Vimify For Coaches: The best platform to start coaching online; Give maximum results, change more lives, scale your business.

ContentStudio: offers a content discovery tool that makes content curation blogs and social media effortless for business in any niche or market.

Knocker: first lead generator specifically built for digital professionals who want to find new clients faster, with less resources.

These are my weekend favs, I would love to hear about some of yours – Tweet me @ducttape

