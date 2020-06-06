Home Digital Marketing Weekend Favs June 6
Weekend Favs June 6

written by Duct June 6, 2020
My weekend blog post routine includes posting links to a handful of tools or great content I ran across during the week.

I don’t go into depth about the finds, but encourage you to check them out if they sound interesting. The photo in the post is a favorite for the week from an online source or one that I took out there on the road.

  • Inspireframe– Easily create website prototypes with thousands of real website components. No design skills needed
  • SaaS Pages– Screenshots, tips and tricks to build the best SaaS landing page that can convert visitors to paying customers.
  • Spoke– Save, transcribe, and share video highlights instantly. It works with all your favorite video conference softwares and many more.

These are my weekend favs, I would love to hear about some of yours – Tweet me @ducttape

