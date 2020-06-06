Weekend Favs June 6

My weekend blog post routine includes posting links to a handful of tools or great content I ran across during the week.

I don’t go into depth about the finds, but encourage you to check them out if they sound interesting. The photo in the post is a favorite for the week from an online source or one that I took out there on the road.

Inspireframe– Easily create website prototypes with thousands of real website components. No design skills needed

SaaS Pages– Screenshots, tips and tricks to build the best SaaS landing page that can convert visitors to paying customers.

Spoke– Save, transcribe, and share video highlights instantly. It works with all your favorite video conference softwares and many more.

These are my weekend favs, I would love to hear about some of yours – Tweet me @ducttape

