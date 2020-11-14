Weekend Favs November 14

My weekend blog post routine includes posting links to a handful of tools or great content I ran across during the week.

I don’t go into depth about the finds, but encourage you to check them out if they sound interesting. The photo in the post is a favorite for the week from an online source or one that I took out there on the road.

Hunter.io – Directory of best-performing cold email templates. Filter hundreds of templates by category and start your email outreach in minutes.

Good Annotations. – Here’s the best PDF editor for your professional documents. Deliver product guides and better digital communication with stellar tools that are entirely online & completely free.

mywebaudit – Generate more leads and closing more deals faster with beautiful and actionable audit reports business owners will understand and love.

