Weekend Favs November 14

written by Duct November 14, 2020
My weekend blog post routine includes posting links to a handful of tools or great content I ran across during the week.

I don’t go into depth about the finds, but encourage you to check them out if they sound interesting. The photo in the post is a favorite for the week from an online source or one that I took out there on the road.

  • Hunter.io – Directory of best-performing cold email templates. Filter hundreds of templates by category and start your email outreach in minutes.
  • Good Annotations. – Here’s the best PDF editor for your professional documents. Deliver product guides and better digital communication with stellar tools that are entirely online & completely free.
  • mywebaudit – Generate more leads and closing more deals faster with beautiful and actionable audit reports business owners will understand and love.

These are my weekend favs, I would love to hear about some of yours – Tweet me @ducttape

