Weekend Favs November 21

My weekend blog post routine includes posting links to a handful of tools or great content I ran across during the week.

I don’t go into depth about the finds, but encourage you to check them out if they sound interesting. The photo in the post is a favorite for the week from an online source or one that I took out there on the road.

eWebinar – eWebinar offers rich, engaging and automated webinars using a combination of pre-recorded video, real-time interactions and live chat. Scale your time today.

Glorify – Create free e-commerce images with Glorify app design editing tool.

Gmail Shared Contacts – Share your contacts and groups with any Gmail or Google Apps user, directly from the Google contacts manager with Shared Contacts for Gmail® !

