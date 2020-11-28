Weekend Favs November 28

My weekend blog post routine includes posting links to a handful of tools or great content I ran across during the week.

I don’t go into depth about the finds, but encourage you to check them out if they sound interesting. The photo in the post is a favorite for the week from an online source or one that I took out there on the road.

Experte– With the EXPERTE.com Bulk Mobile-Friendly Test you can check if all your (sub) pages are optimized for mobile devices. Instead of just checking the homepage, our tool crawls the whole website and checks up to 500 subpages.

Superpeer – Superpeer gives you the tools you need to have paid 1:1 video calls and livestreams with your audience and paid subscribers.

seotesting.com – Easily track the changes you make to pages and websites, to see if they have an effect on Google rankings and clicks.

These are my weekend favs, I would love to hear about some of yours – Tweet me @ducttape

