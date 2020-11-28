Breaking
Home General Weekend Favs November 28
General

Weekend Favs November 28

written by Duct November 28, 2020
Weekend Favs November 28

My weekend blog post routine includes posting links to a handful of tools or great content I ran across during the week.

I don’t go into depth about the finds, but encourage you to check them out if they sound interesting. The photo in the post is a favorite for the week from an online source or one that I took out there on the road.

  • Experte– With the EXPERTE.com Bulk Mobile-Friendly Test you can check if all your (sub) pages are optimized for mobile devices. Instead of just checking the homepage, our tool crawls the whole website and checks up to 500 subpages.
  • Superpeer – Superpeer gives you the tools you need to have paid 1:1 video calls and livestreams with your audience and paid subscribers.
  • seotesting.com – Easily track the changes you make to pages and websites, to see if they have an effect on Google rankings and clicks.

These are my weekend favs, I would love to hear about some of yours – Tweet me @ducttape

Free eBook 
7 Steps to Scale Your Consulting Practice Without Adding Overhead

“This training from Duct Tape Marketing has exceeded my expectations and I couldn’t be happier” ~ Brooke Patterson, VanderMedia

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Trump’s Economic Recovery Is On Shaky Ground

How To Restore Credibility Of Machine Learning Pipeline...

A Topsy-Turvy Weather Pattern Will Send Chilly Air...

Ways To Destress This Holiday Season While Minding...

Wealth, Wisdom And Family Finances

6 Alternatives to Amazon For E-commerce

Coty’s Stock Jumps 48% In One Week –...

Stock Market Crash: The End Game And Down...

Does Artificial Intelligence Design New Drugs Or Discover...

House Introduces Legislation To Extend Student Loan Payment...

Image Link Building — Best of Whiteboard Friday

NBA 2K21: How To Download A Realistic 2021...

Ask Larry: When I File For Social Security...

The Best Luxury Marketing Strategies

Robert Smith Breakup Exclusive: Billionaire Brian Sheth Reveals...

‘Destiny 2’ Wants Season Of The Hunt Feedback,...

Five Ways Holiday Shopping Will Be Different This...

Bitcoin’s Upward Price Action Could Be Topping For...

How And When You Can Watch As The...

Ethereum’s Massive Rally Could Just Be Getting Started

Leave a Comment