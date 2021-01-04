‘We’ve Had Enough’: Google Employees Form Union

Topline

A group of 226 Google employees in the U.S. have set up a union that will be open to all employees and contractors of the tech giant’s parent company Alphabet, a major move that comes on the back of protests by tech workers who have accused Silicon Valley companies of unfair labor practices and unethical business deals.

Workers protest against Google’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations at the company’s Mountain … [+] View headquarters in 2018. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Key Facts

Annoucing the Alphabet Workers Union in a New York Times op-ed Monday, the body’s elected leaders wrote that they will ensure that workers know what they’re working on, and can do their work at a fair wage, without fear of abuse, retaliation or discrimination. The union leaders wrote that the company’s executives have dismissed their workplace concerns for “far too long.” The op-ed also accused the company of unethical practices for their work with “repressive governments around the world,” allowing for the military use of its artificial intelligence technologies. The workers have signed union cards with the Communications Workers of America, which has more than 700,000 members. The Washington Post notes that the union is not seeking ratification through the National Labor Relations Board, which means that it will not have collective bargaining rights, limiting its powers. Despite lacking NLRB certification, the CWA told the Post that this type of organizing by Google employees will still be considered a protected concerted effort under the National Labor Relations Act.

Crucial Quote

In a statement shared with Forbes, Google’s Director of People Operations, Kara Silverstein said: “Our employees have protected labor rights that we support. But as we’ve always done, we’ll continue engaging directly with all our employees.”

Key Background

The announcement comes a month after the NRLB filed a complaint against Google accusing the company of illegally firing two workers for protesting against company policies and trying to organize a union. The fired workers were attempting to organize against Google’s hiring of IRI Consultants, an HR advisory firm that helps companies stymie unionization efforts. It also comes after Google fired AI ethicist Timnit Gebru last month, allegedly due to conflict over a paper she co-authored. Gebru’s paper found AI language models — including one built by Google — exhibited structural bias against women and ethnic minorities. Google workers have organized in the past to oppose company actions they view as unethical. In 2018, the company decided not to renew its contract with the Pentagon after employees opposed its work on Project Maven, which used AI to improve targeted drone strikes. The company also ended its forced arbitration policy after 20,000 workers staged a walkout in 2018 to protest former executive Andy Rubin getting a $90 million exit package after he was accused of sexual harassment.

Further Reading

We’re Google Workers, and We Are Forming a Union (New York Times)

Google, Alphabet workers launch unconventional union with help of Communications Workers of America (Washington Post)

Google workers announce plans to unionize (The Verge)

Source