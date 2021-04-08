What are the Essential Features of a Small Business Website Following the Covid 19 Pandemic?

The pandemic has caused a surge in online activity, with all but non-essential shops forced to close and people told to stay at home, online shopping has become the new normal. So how can you make your business website work for you? Below we look at the latest trends to ensure you’re making the most of your online presence.

Design

Minimalism with plenty of white space is still a key trend, too much information on a page doesn’t draw attention. But a minimalist design doesn’t have to be boring. Bold colours and unusual colour combinations that harmonise with each other to catch users’ eye, this Koreti website demonstrates it well.

Think about incorporating 3D elements, thanks to evolving web technology and web designers constantly upping their game, 3D elements are being increasingly used. This design trend is only going to become more popular as VR/AR technologies gain momentum and add extra beauty and impact to 3D elements.

But be careful not to overload your website, fast loading speed is still a crucial factor of a good website, studies show that most visitors will leave if a page takes longer than 3 seconds to load. Another key design aspect is making sure your website looks good on a mobile device, more people now use mobiles to browse the internet than any other device.

Sell Online

If you’re not already doing this you should be. The pandemic has forced consumers to buy more online so demand has never been greater. Recent surveys suggest that changes in our shopping behaviours will be permanent, and the switch to digital will continue even after shops re-open. Companies that put eCommerce at the heart of their business strategy will be the most prepared for the post-Covid 19 era.

A good payment gateway is key to your eCommerce sales. Shopping cart abandonment is one of the biggest issues that eCommerce merchants face. Frequently, this is a direct result of factors such as lack of payment options or a long and complex payment process.

Live Chat and Contact Options

Online lead generation forms are one of the most important elements of a marketing website. You want to get to know as much as you can about your website visitors. Live chat options are great for allowing users to get in touch with you instantly.

Social Media Integration

Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram have become the most visited of all websites. You should be using them to promote your business. If you are selling B2B, Linkedin should be part of your marketing strategy too.

Video

Video content is another feature that you can implement on your website. Any type of video content can be engaging to the users as they provide a more interactive and memorable experience. Think about adding instructional or informational videos to educate and inform your visitors.

It’s never been more important to focus on your website than now, with the switch to online behaviours, make sure yours isn’t out of date.