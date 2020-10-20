What Building Wealth Really Takes In Business

CEO Innova Services Group & The New Way Enterprise – It’s Not What You Make, It’s What You Keep.

For some of us, building wealth is a lifelong pursuit. For others it is simply a dream; something we aspire to without being 100% committed.

Building wealth is somewhat of a myth for many. We see others doing it and feel that it is only attainable for them. Is that really the case?

I believe that wealth can be attained by anyone, especially when we know what lies ahead and what it will take. Wealth can be accumulated in many different ways, with business being one of the most common avenues.

Initially as a new business owner and entrepreneur, I was living and breathing my business, my brand and what I was creating in the hope that one day it would all be worth it. At times, it became all-consuming, and I didn’t take the time to look up and realize what I had achieved (or didn’t admit that I was further from my vision than when I initially started).

It wasn’t long before it became apparent that it took a lot to be in business, no matter the size and the amount of wealth you’ve chosen to build. It takes courage, time away from friends and family, determination, capital, belief and lots of staring into the abyss hoping, praying and manifesting that your vision will be supported by your team and clients.

In this day and age, there is no shortage of footage, articles and books available sharing the secrets to building wealth and legacy (take LuluLemon, Girlboss, Spanx, Poo-Pouri, Apple and more). Many have shared their “secrets” and “how-tos” on building great brands and businesses that ultimately lead to success and wealth.

Conceptually these resources are useful, giving us anecdotes into what it takes while also injecting us with inspiration — exactly what we need when we’re feeling drained and over it (a feeling many business owners experience and don’t share).

What many of these resources don’t touch on is the true self-discovery that occurs when you make the decision to dive in headfirst, own a business and wake up every day in pursuit of your audacious dream.

Those of us hungry enough to continue on the path of self-discovery, to peel the layers back and allow our full potential to show itself, can thrive and become household names. This isn’t easy. Diving into the depths of yourself is scary and uncomfortable. It’s the most eye-opening thing you’ll ever do, in my humble opinion.

Being in business will force you to stare at new and unexpected parts of yourself as nothing else will (especially when you want a thriving and sustainable business). It will be a roller coaster. Many people don’t talk about the depths of despair, uncertainty and crazy belief — even when it doesn’t make sense to keep believing — that you will experience. You’ll go for it all the same, although it’s also important to know when to leave something behind. You’ll experience highs like never before when it finally all falls into place.

Energy and vibrational frequency are all around us; everything is a reflection of ourselves down to our thoughts and beliefs. The same goes for our businesses — energy flows where attention goes, as Tony Robbins famously said.

With all that said, here’s my take on what wealth building and growing a business takes:

1. Certainty

Absolute conviction in your vision makes a big difference in how you show up for your team, clients and in representing your brand. Have you ever been around someone who oozes uncertainty? Do you feel excited when they sell to you? Do you want to purchase without thought? Probably not. Your certainty will make or break your business. Finding the reasons that give you certainty is an absolute must.

2. Vision

We read this in every book relating to success and business. There may be times when your vision isn’t 100% clear; however, you still have a feeling that is undeniably there. You can’t quite explain or describe it. In those times, I urge you to follow that feeling and allow it to build your vision. Don’t prioritize 20/20 vision at the expense of continuing what you’re doing. At times, you have to try multiple different things before your vision will be clear. As long as you are driven by something within yourself, you’re on the right track.

3. Bringing Society Forward

Building sustainable wealth goes hand in hand with solving problems. This is another one business owners hear often because it’s true. Helping the world move ahead, whether with a new product or service, through a new invention, or by finding a niche or specializing in a saturated market, makes all the difference and allows you to build a viable business.

4. Knowing Your Position

Do you know your financials, your market position and growth, and how technology is changing your industry? Keeping your finger on the pulse on all of these things is key to survival and sustainability. If you’re unsure of this, seek help and develop a plan and strategy to move forward. At times, moving forward may look like selling or closing up — there is no shame in this!

5. Understanding Your Subconscious

You can be working 80 hour weeks “believing” in your dream, but if your subconscious is convinced otherwise then you’ll find it difficult to move forward. Your subconscious plays a pivotal role in our success so it is critical, as a business owner, to go beyond the surface level of your beliefs and emotions to understand the drivers behind it. When we don’t address them, we repeat mistakes, lessons hit hard and we keep on grinding like the first two years of business. That is definitely not the chief aim of creating wealth.

As author Courtney C. Stevens wrote: “If you keep doing what you’re doing, you’re going to keep getting what you’re getting. You want change, make some.”

