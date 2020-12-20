What Cities, Towns Need To Do To Prepare For Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccines

As Covid-19 vaccines begin rolling out, cities, towns, and municipalities need to be ready to handle … [+] the vaccines. (Photo by Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Wang Ying via Getty Images) Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

If you are a town, a city, or any kind of municipality, Covid-19 vaccines aren’t like avocado toast. They don’t just arrive one day with little advanced preparation on your part and magically make everything better. You’ve got to do lots of work to prepare for their arrival.

Ideally, such preparations would be coordinated at a national level with the U.S. government communicating heavily with local leaders like Mayors, city and town councils, and other community decision makers. After all, the overall response to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic should be like a football game. If you are the head coach, you shouldn’t just tell your players, “we’ll provide the cleats, but do whatever you’d like to do during the game.” But, alas, President Donald Trump’s administration has left much of the response and a lot of hard work of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, including planning the local vaccine supply chains and vaccination details, to State and local governments. This has left a number of voids, which others, such as the Bloomberg Philanthropies Covid-19 Local Response Initiative, are currently trying to fill.

The latest new effort of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Covid-19 Local Response Initiative is a partnership between Bloomberg Philanthropies and the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM). “Even with vaccines on the way, the fight against COVID-19 is far from over, and mayors will continue to play a vitally important role in stopping transmission this winter,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, in a statement accompanying the announcement of this new partnership. “Part of the challenge they face is public distrust of the vaccines – and overcoming that distrust through education and communication is absolutely essential to ending the pandemic.”

This new partnership will aim to support cities around the U.S. by sharing best practices on how to engage community residents about Covid-19 vaccines and their roll-out (the roll-out of the vaccines, not the residents, that is). The partnership will also assemble and distribute toolkits that guide how to administer vaccines. Additionally, they will put together a series of webinars that include updates on vaccine development and distribution, discussions on how different cities can collaborate with and learn from each other, and advice from a range of different relevant experts from academia, public health, and the private sector. The goal will be to not only assist with the current Covid-19 vaccine roll-out but also measure how these efforts go so that cities will be more prepared for public health emergencies in the future.

During the third annual Bloomberg American Health Initiative Summit, held virtually on December 9, PBS NewsHour‘s Judy Woodruff moderated a discussion with Nan Whaley, the Mayor of Dayton, Ohio, Mayor and Deidra Candice Crews, M.D., the Associate Vice Chair for Diversity and Inclusion at the Johns Hopkins University Department of Medicine, about the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out. Here is a video of that segment:

Developing two new Covid-19 coronavirus vaccines, the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, and getting them emergency use authorizations (EUAs) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are certainly achievements. But they are only initial steps towards a successful vaccination program, which of course, is the end goal. You don’t collect a bunch of uniforms, cleats, equipment, and balls and say the football season is a success. Playing football successfully requires more than just balls. Similarly, getting vaccines to people and getting people vaccinated around the country are no small tasks but instead complex operations that could make or break Covid-19 vaccination efforts and thus control of the pandemic.

Many things could go wrong. Cities, towns, and other municipalities need to be able to properly and safely handle the vaccines, otherwise vaccines could go to waste or people could be injected with vaccines that don’t work because they weren’t stored under the right conditions. Vaccines could get contaminated with bacteria as well.

Moreover, demand needs to coordinated with supply. What if too many people arrive when too few vaccines are available? Or vice versa, too many vaccines go to a location when not nearly enough people show up to get vaccinated?

What if not enough people are willing or able get vaccinated? Keep in mind that trust of the government is not exactly at an all-time high. In fact, surveys by the Pew Research Center in 2020 show that trust may be at record low. Only 20% of U.S. adults surveyed say that they trust the government. Therefore, they may not trust that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe and hesitate to accept it. Giving a vaccination program a speedy sounding name whether it is Operation Warp Speed, Operation Captain Kirk Enterprise Spock Speed, or something else may not be enough to speed up vaccination.

Many people in communities around the country may look at who has been making the decisions at a national level regarding Covid-19 vaccine development, emergency use authorization, and roll-outs and wonder, “where are the people that look like us and understand us?” For example, where have the Black Americans, Latinx, Native Americans, Middle Easterners, and Asian Americans been when the major Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine decisions have been made? Where are those from lower income neighborhoods? Is this a case of one racial or demographic group telling others to get vaccinated? Even worse, is this a case of one group testing a vaccine on other groups?

If these concerns seem far-fetched, imagine what would happen if the opposite had occurred. Picture a group of people from a low income neighborhood or a racial minority going into a high income neighborhood like some posh town in Silicon Valley, Beverly Hills, or the Mar-a-Lago Resorts and saying, “OK, roll up your sleeves, we’re going to give you an injection.” What would the reaction be? Would the residents quietly accept the injections?

Then there’s all the misinformation about the Covid-19 coronavirus and vaccines that’s been floating around on the Internet and social media. Battling all of the misinformation can be too much for an individual city or town to handle.

Again normally the federal government would playing the role of coordinating vaccine education, training, and administration efforts and resources across cities, towns, and other municipalities around the U.S. Normally the federal government would be making sure that different municipalities work together, share information, and learn from each other. Countries like Taiwan, South Korea, New Zealand, and Australia have shown how such national coordination can help organize an effective response to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. But the words “normal”, “2020”, and “U.S. Government” haven’t exactly gone together that often.

