Car accidents are highly destructive events for all involved. They cause frustration, injuries, and financial stress to those who have been injured. Accidents involving company vehicles produce the same devastating effects, but there are complications you need to think about. So, what happens if you are struck by a company vehicle?

What Is a Company Vehicle?

A company vehicle is any truck, car, van, or other vehicle owned and operated by a business for business purposes. These vehicles are typically driven by employees, agents, or delivery drivers who use them to complete a variety of tasks on the business’s behalf.

Get Medical Help Immediately

Even though finding the liable party is important, health and well-being are more important. You should have a doctor check you out as soon as possible. Once the accident is reported, emergency personnel will arrive on the scene to treat the injured. You should let them examine you for two main reasons.

First, you may have an injury you may not know about due to the rush of adrenaline your body may be experiencing after the accident. These injuries can get worse the longer they go untreated.

Second, you may need the medical records for your insurance claim and to provide evidence when your lawyer files the suit. Remember that the more evidence you have, the better the chance of you getting the compensation you deserve.

A tertiary reason is so your doctor can determine if you need to come back in for a follow-up. Some injuries such as whiplash and muscle injuries can manifest a day or two after the injury. The doctor will need to check you out later to ensure you are not suffering from any lingering effects of the accident.

Determining Who is Liable

Determining who is liable for an accident involving a company vehicle is not always straightforward. The typical scenario is an accident that happens when an agent, employee, or other person working on behalf of a company causes the accident. In this case, the business will be liable for its actions.

In some cases, though, the person behind the wheel might not be liable due to other issues such as faulty vehicle parts. Because these complications can be difficult to untangle, especially in cases where you need to file a lawsuit for compensation, and you need to find the liable party, you might need the help of a lawyer.

Fortunately, there are law firms with teams dedicated to understanding traffic law and filing lawsuits on behalf of victims so they can be compensated adequately. If you have been involved in an accident involving any vehicle, including a company vehicle, read this to find the help you need to sue for compensation.

Collect Evidence

If you are able to, you should collect as much evidence as possible at the scene of the accident. Reliable evidence includes photos and videos of the accident, the driver’s and company’s information, and witness statements.

You can also follow up with the police to collect additional evidence.

No one wants to get involved in an accident. If you are unfortunately involved in one, you need to make sure you are OK first and then start the process of filing a suit for compensation. The driver will likely be charged, but you can still file a civil suit for the devastation caused by the accident.