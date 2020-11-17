What Personal Video Can Do for Your Business

Marketing Podcast with David Jay

In this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview David Jay, who is the founder and CEO behind Warm Welcome, which helps businesses upgrade from boring text to personal video so they can build meaningful relationships that drive real revenue.

Questions I ask David Jay:

The way we communicate is on a 1000 year shift. Some businesses are getting left behind while others are taking off. What does every business need to adopt today?

How do you create raving fans?

Why do written testimonials not work?

Why are video testimonials better?

Scaling the Unscalable. Why doing unscalable work is the path to scaling your company.

Why should businesses be spending less time on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and what should they be doing instead?

More about David Jay:

More about Warm Welcome – Don’t forget the code to get 3 months off: DTM

Like this show? Click on over and give us a review on iTunes, please!

This episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast is brought to you by Gusto.

Look paydays are great. Running payroll, calculating taxes, deductions, compliance that’s not easy. Unless you have Gusto! Gusto is simple online payroll and benefits build just for small business. Because you are a listener of this show you get 3 months free once you run your first payroll.

To learn more, go to Gusto.com/tape

Free eBook

7 Steps to Scale Your Consulting Practice Without Adding Overhead “This training from Duct Tape Marketing has exceeded my expectations and I couldn’t be happier” ~ Brooke Patterson, VanderMedia

Source