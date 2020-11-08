What The Election Results Mean For Student Loan Borrowers

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – NOVEMBER 07: President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Chase … [+] Center November 07, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. After four days of counting the high volume of mail-in ballots in key battleground states due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race was called for Biden after a contentious election battle against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images) Getty Images

All of the major U.S. news outlets, including the Associated Press, have now called the presidential race for Joe Biden. While votes continue to be counted, these nonpartisan outlets have determined that President Trump has no reasonable pathway to prevail. Trump would be the first incumbent president to be defeated since George H.W. Bush in 1992.

In Congress, Democrats appear to have held on to the House of Representatives, albeit with a smaller majority following several losses by incumbents in swing districts. Democrats gained seats in the Senate but have, so far, fallen short of an outright majority. The fate of the Senate will be determined by final vote counts for Senate races in North Carolina and Alaska — both of which are favored for Republicans — and two runoff elections in Georgia scheduled for January, which are tossups. Regardless of the exact outcome, Congress will remain very closely divided.

What do these results ultimately mean for student loan borrowers? 44 million Americans carry student loan debt, many of whom are struggling with repayment in difficult economic times.

Congress passed the CARES Act in April in the wake of the rapid economic collapse brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. The bill suspended payments, interest, and collections on all government-held federal student loans, but that relief is scheduled to expire after December 31. Meanwhile, consumer advocates and progressives have sounded the alarm about borrowers’ inability to resume student loan payments. They have called for widespread reform, including broad student loan forgiveness, to address the looming crisis.

While Biden appears to have won a decisive victory, a closely divided Congress will make it difficult for him to enact a broad, progressive student loan legislative agenda. That said, some student loan relief could have bipartisan support. And Biden may be able to provide additional student loan relief through aggressive executive action. Here’s what could happen.

Extending Pandemic Student Loan Relief

With the current suspension of federal student loan payments, interest, and collections scheduled to expire in only 7 weeks, Biden will be under enormous pressure to act to extend those protections in light of the sagging economic recovery and worsening pandemic. There is a possibility that Congress and President Trump could act during the lame-duck session (prior to Biden’s inauguration) to pass a new stimulus bill that would extend existing student loan relief, although nobody really knows yet whether this will happen. Once Biden is president, he would undoubtedly push Congress to pass additional student loan and economic relief.

Even if Congress does not deliver on a new stimulus package, Biden — once he is President — could use executive action to extend the pause on federal student loan payments, interest, and collections, and he would be very likely to do so. President Trump exercised such authority in March, before Congress even passed the CARES Act. And Trump did so again in August to extend that relief (which was set to expire in September) to the end of the year. Such executive authority will be available to Biden, as well, and he is likely to use it if necessary.

No More Betsy DeVos

Pending final certification of the results (which will not happen for several more weeks in most states), when Biden takes office in January, he will be able to to select a new cabinet. Cabinet members are appointed by the President, and must be confirmed by the Senate.

Biden’s assumption of the presidency would terminate Betsy DeVos’s tenure as Secretary of Education. DeVos has been a controversial figure in President Trump’s cabinet for the last four years, enacting policies and regulations that consumer advocates argue have harmed student loan borrowers. Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have expressed support for popular student loan programs like Borrower Defense to Repayment and Public Service Loan Forgiveness. They have also promised to improve student loan servicing, and hold bad actors — including student loan servicers and predatory schools — accountable for harming borrowers. Any potential nominee to head the Department of Education would have to commit to that vision, as well.

Improving Existing Student Loan Programs

Biden has expressed strong support for student loan programs such as Borrower Defense to Repayment — which was enacted to provide relief to borrowers defrauded by their schools — and Public Service Loan Forgiveness, which allows borrowers to obtain student loan forgiveness after 10 years of employment with public or nonprofit organizations. But consumer advocates have argued that these programs have been weakened under the Trump administration (spokespersons for the U.S. Department of Education have previously disputed those accusations).

Biden may be able to get improvements to these programs passed by a divided Congress. Congress already passed bipartisan legislation that would roll back DeVos’s unpopular revisions to the Borrower Defense program, but President Trump vetoed that bill earlier this year; Biden would surely sign it if Congress passed that bill again. And legislation to streamline and improve some of the problems associated with the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (such as simplifying the program’s requirements so more borrowers can qualify) has had bipartisan support during the last several years, indicating that additional improvements could be very possible. Similarly, both Democrats and Republicans have expressed support for simplifying and improving Income Based Repayment programs, which currently involve multiple disparate plans with confusing and often-contradictory formulas and eligibility criteria.

Even if Biden cannot get full Congressional support for some of these changes, he may have the ability to implement improvements through executive action. For example, Biden could rewrite the regulations governing the Borrower Defense program, just as DeVos did, and he could dramatically improve the management of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. He would likely aggressively move his administration to resolve many of the outstanding lawsuits brought by borrowers against the government regarding these programs on terms favorable to student loan borrowers.

Biden could also enact new, more affordable student loan repayment programs, as well. President Obama, for instance, created the popular Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE) plans through executive action, without any Congressional involvement. In particular, REPAYE included an interest subsidy that could provide a blueprint for Biden to lower interest rates for some student loans and curtail runaway balance increases, which often plagues borrowers in income-driven repayment plans.

Student Loan Forgiveness

One big wildcard is whether student loan borrowers can expect widespread student loan forgiveness. Some Democrats in Congress have been pushing for across-the-board student loan forgiveness, ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 per borrower or more. Senator Bernie Sanders has called for complete student loan forgiveness for everyone.

During his campaign, Biden had proposed forgiving all undergraduate federal student loan debt for borrowers with annual incomes under $125,000 who attended public colleges and universities, as well as historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and private minority-serving institutions (MSIs). He also supported $10,000 in across-the-board student loan forgiveness for all borrowers as an economic stimulus in response to the recession, as proposed by House Democrats. And he had proposed improving Public Service Loan Forgiveness by allowing for incremental loan forgiveness over the course of the 10-year program, rather than having borrowers complete 10 years of employment before obtaining any relief.

But congressional Republicans have not shown any support for widespread student loan forgiveness of any kind, other than existing programs. So Biden may have difficulty getting any such plan through a divided Congress.

Could Biden enact broad student loan forgiveness through executive action? Possibly. In September, Senator Warren and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) introduced a Senate resolution calling on the next President to exercise executive authority to bypass Congress and cancel $50,000 in student loan debt for all borrowers. They argued that a provision of the Higher Education Act provides the President, via the Secretary of Education, with broad authority to compromise and forgive student loan debt. The Biden campaign did not formally respond to the resolution, and Biden has been silent on this particular proposal. However, he has already signaled a willingness to rely on executive action to institute an array of policy changes.

