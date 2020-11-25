What Time And Where To Buy The PS5 On Black Friday

PS5 Credit: Sony

Okay, here it comes: another shot at buying the PS5. Sony’s hot new game console has sold out everywhere, instantly, as soon as it’s been made available, and if the resale market is any indication, demand far outstrips supply and has for some time. So that’s a matter of setting expectations: this thing is just incredibly difficult to find, and even concerted effort is no guarantee that you’re going to get this thing for yourself. Black Friday, however—or at least the collection of shopping days now known as Black Friday—will represent one of your best chances to snag one in a little while. Let’s get into where and when.

Walmart: This is the only one for which I can find a reliable “what time” to work with here, and it’s tonight, so plan accordingly. Walmart will be making its PS5 stock available at 9:00 PM Eastern on November 25. You can see it on the link in the header there, where it lists the time.

May the odds be ever in your favor: this is gonna be tough, because it’s a pre-telegraphed time, but some people will definitely get the PS5. Note that this is not a deal in the traditional sense, just that it’s hard to find these things at all, so MSRP is a steal compared to resellers.

Gamestop: There are two times to keep an eye on here. The first is when online sales start: the same time as Walmart, 9:00 PM Eastern on November 25. The second is when stores open, which is 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27. I would check that first time for the online deals, obviously. If you’re planning on picking up some games anyways, keep an eye out for bundles, which sometimes sell out less quickly than standalone consoles. They’re rarely a great deal, just easier to find.

GameStop is also going to have extremely limited stock at physical stores. All I can say there is: be careful. Wear a mask, don’t linger. This is a very dangerous moment in the country, and I would not recommend going out more than necessary. But if you do, take all the precautions you can.

Credit: GameStop PlayStation 5 Digital Edition SHOP NOW

Best Buy: Another online-only situation, though I’m not seeing a time here. I would keep an eye on this tonight at around the time of the other deals, as well as on Thursday night and Friday early. I’ll update if we can get anything more specific there.

Amazon: Amazon is unpredictable. To be honest, I would not wholly recommend ordering from Amazon at all, as it has a bad track record with delayed shipments and tech problems. But stock comes in from time to time, so give this a shot.

Target: Target has been running promotions for a bit now, but its official Black Friday sale starts at 7:00 AM on Friday itself. Check for the PS5 then, and note that it’s available for drive-up ordering.

I’ll update this if necessary, but we’ll see what’s what when stock starts coming in. Remember: it’s gonna be tough. It just is. But maybe you’ll come out of this with what you need.

Source