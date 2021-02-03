What To Look For In The Biden Economic Recovery Plan

Few will argue that the COVID crisis devastated millions of families and triggered mass unemployment. Now’s the time to get back on our feet as we do everything we can to beat the bug.

President Biden has launched a plan to get people back on their feet economically. Here are the highlights:

Stimulus checks will be increased to $1,400

The federal minimum wage will rise to $15 per hour

Money will be spent for infrastructure

The child tax credit will increase to $3,600

Unemployment benefits will increase

There will be expanded income tax credits

There is also a proposal to expand child tax credits and create jobs through a massive federal construction program.

We’ll see what the new year brings in Washington. Stay tuned.

