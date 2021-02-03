What To Look For In The Biden Economic Recovery Plan

Few will argue that the COVID crisis devastated millions of families and triggered mass unemployment. Now’s the time to get back on our feet as we do everything we can to beat the bug.
President Biden has launched a plan to get people back on their feet economically. Here are the highlights:
- Stimulus checks will be increased to $1,400
- The federal minimum wage will rise to $15 per hour
- Money will be spent for infrastructure
- The child tax credit will increase to $3,600
- Unemployment benefits will increase
- There will be expanded income tax credits
There is also a proposal to expand child tax credits and create jobs through a massive federal construction program.
We’ll see what the new year brings in Washington. Stay tuned.