What Your Social Security Increase Will Look Like In 2021

written by Forbes December 11, 2020
It won’t be much, but it will be something.

According to the Social Security Administration, the cost-of-living hike will be 1.3% in 2021 for 70 million recipients.

Why so low? Inflation, based on the Consumer Price Index (W), is running under 2%.

“Federal benefit rates increase when the cost-of-living rises, as measured by the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index (CPI-W),” the agency states.

“The CPI-W rises when inflation increases, leading to a higher cost-of-living. This change means prices for goods and services, on average, are a little more expensive, so the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) helps to offset these costs.”

While your cost of living may be certainly more than the Social Security increase, it’s important to know that the U.S. economy may be lackluster in the coming year, which may keep inflation low.

